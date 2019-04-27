Benny Snell NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Pittsburgh Steelers' Pick

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

POSITIVES:

—Built like a truck at 5'10", 224 pounds with excellent upper- and lower-body strength.

—Productive runner who, in three seasons, became the all-time leading rusher at Kentucky.

—One-cut, downhill back who gets a full head of steam early in his rush; will drop his shoulders and run with good power between the tackles.

—Patient and smart with good vision; lets the play develop and trusts his blockers.

—Fantastic short-yardage and goal-line back who will get his shoulders square and use his strength to pick up tough yards.

NEGATIVES:

—Not as explosive as a power back should be; limited burst in his game and failed to test as an athlete with suddenness.

—Timed speed (4.66 40-yard dash) is poor for a starting running back and will make scouts recheck his tape looking for chunk plays.

—Looks stiff with limited hip flexibility and slow, heavy feet.

—Has the build of a tough guy but doesn't stand his ground as a pass-protector.

—Won't run away from defenders; lacks the speed to reach and turn the corner.

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

OVERALL:

Snell was incredibly productive at Kentucky and captured the attention of fans with his dominance in the SEC. But scouts see a tight, slow, limited runner who profiles as a rotational back who can win in short-yardage situations.

GRADE: 5.60 (ROUND 5—BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Carlos Hyde