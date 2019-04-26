Alexander Mattison NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

POSITIVES:

—Thick, well-built running back at 221 pounds on a 5’11” frame.

—Runs with a forward lean and good power at the point of contact.

—Productive, bell-cow running back who showed he can handle a heavy workload and not fall apart.

—Good instincts and ability on third-down plays. Willing, effective blocker.

—Above-average burst out of his stance; has value in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

NEGATIVES:

—A lack of speed is a major issue on tape; won’t run away from defenders and is limited to one gear in space.

—Stiff hips prevent him from shaking defenders; doesn’t have juice in his hips and has heavy feet. Change of direction is below-average.

—Does not produce long runs or chunk plays.

—Runs upright and will take a lot of hits.

—Maxed-out frame and skill set with little upside.

OVERALL:

Mattison is a good power back with instant value as a short-yardage player, but he doesn’t bring upside in terms of plus-athleticism or undefined traits. He is who he is: a solid backup running back and potential sub-package runner.

GRADE: 5.75 (ROUND 4—BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Jeremy Hill