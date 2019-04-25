Daniel Jones NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for New York Giants' Pick

Matt Miller
April 26, 2019

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to pass against Army during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Three-year starter at Duke under head coach David Cutcliffe. As a result, is one of the most pro-ready quarterbacks in this class.

—Top-notch field vision to look off or hold ball-hawking safeties; throws the ball with great anticipation and touch.

—Good athlete with the ability to move in the pocket and to scramble out of it. Rushed for more than 180 yards against North Carolina.

—Above-average footwork, especially when working through his progression; bounces in the pocket and looks like Eli Manning in his mechanics and movements.  

—Had more dropped passes than any quarterback we charted in the 2019 draft class, which makes his 60.5 completion percentage one that requires context.

—Can move against pressure and won't get caught panicking or staring down blitzers; keeps his eyes up and has the poise to look for targets.

       

WEAKNESSES

—Lacks arm strength. Too many defenders—defensive line and back seven—are able to get their hands on passes.

—Has a slow and short arm delivery. Needs more follow-through with his legs to generate power.  

—Lanky build may lead to durability issues. He also injured his left collarbone last year but missed only two games.

—Makes too many "chance throws" into coverage rather than throwing the ball away.

—Struggled down the stretch after returning from a broken collarbone; completed at least 60 percent of his passes only once in his final five games.

OVERALL

Daniel Jones gets credit for his well-coached mechanics, decision-making and his upside once surrounded by NFL-level talent, but evaluators must consider the negatives like his lack of arm strength, high number of passes batted down at the line due to his slow delivery and poor play strength. Jones is a smart, sound quarterback who could excel in an underneath passing game, and as a three-year starter at Duke, he has the tools to come in and play immediately in the right system.

        

GRADE: 6.80 (ROUND 2 - FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Ryan Tannehill 

