UFC Fight Night 146 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

The UFC keeps spitting out quality heavyweight main events and UFC Fight Night 146 will be no different.

When the Octagon is assembled in Wichita at the Intrust Bank Arena, Derrick Lewis and Junior dos Santos will enter the cage to see which man can re-enter title contention.

Lewis is coming off a failed title bid against Daniel Cormier. The two-division champion and Olympic wrestler out-grappled him with ease and finished with a choke. Meanwhile, the former UFC champion has enjoyed back-to-back wins to put himself in this position. Now, who takes that next step toward gold?

The remaining five bouts on the main card may lack significant name appeal, but it is filled with quality scraps between fighters vying for a ranking.

The Bleacher Report staff assemble once again to try their hand at prognostication. The team of Scott Harris, Nathan McCarter and Jonathan Snowden gather round the round table to look into the crystal ball with UFC Fight Night 146 tarot cards spread across the satin cloth.

Here are the staff predictions for UFC Fight Night 146.