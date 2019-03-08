WWE Fastlane 2019: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis

1 of 7

Daniel Bryan vs. Kevin Owens

Q: Rowan will be in Bryan’s corner for this match. Other than Sami Zayn, who should Owens recruit to watch his back and even the odds and why would they be a good fit to align with KO?

I wouldn't want to see anyone tied directly to Owens going forward, as I think he's better as a solo act, so I wouldn't even want Sami Zayn to be by his side. However, if I was going to pick someone other than Zayn, I'd actually go with Harper. It would be interesting to see a repackaged Harper have a bone to pick with Rowan after a Bludgeon Brothers split rather than to have him specifically help out Owens.

Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch

Q: Do you think the Raw women’s title match at WrestleMania would be better if it was just Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey or will including Charlotte make it better?

Originally, Lynch was the true babyface of this feud, Flair served her purpose as the major heel and Rousey was the tweener. Now that Rousey has turned heel, though, it's made Flair's role in the match somewhat redundant.

However, she's still one of the best in-ring performers in the women's division and she's helped carry this feud over the two-month hump after Royal Rumble, so Flair's involvement has mostly been a positive one and she'll likely upgrade the quality of the match at WrestleMania, too.

Asuka vs. Mandy Rose

Q: Do you think Mandy Rose was the right choice to challenge Asuka or would Sonya Deville have been a better choice?

I would have rather seen Deville get the match, as she could use that boost of credibility. Rose is going to be fed to Asuka anyway and nobody in their right mind should think either of them would have had a shot at winning the belt, so why not give Deville a push for once even if she's not the favored of the two? She arguably could put on a better match with Asuka, too, so I'd have gone with her instead.