WWE Fastlane 2019: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis

WWE Fastlane 2019: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and AnalysisMarch 8, 2019
- The Revival vs. Roode and Gable vs. Black and Ricochet (Raw Tag Team Championships)
- Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch (If Becky Lynch wins, she earns a spot in the Raw women's title match at WrestleMania 35)
- The Shield vs. Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin
- Daniel Bryan vs. Kevin Owens (WWE Championship)
- The Usos vs. The Miz and Shane McMahon (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)
- Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Tamina (Women's Tag Team Championships)
- Asuka vs. Mandy Rose (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade
- Anthony Mango (AM) (@ToeKneeManGo)
- Kevin Berge (KB) (@TheBerge_)
- Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
- Aaron Bower (AB) (@AaronBower)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
Fastlane might not be on the same level as an event like WrestleMania, but Sunday's pay-per-view will give us a good idea of how WWE plans to handle the biggest event of the year.
Daniel Bryan vs. Kevin Owens
Q: Rowan will be in Bryan’s corner for this match. Other than Sami Zayn, who should Owens recruit to watch his back and even the odds and why would they be a good fit to align with KO?
I wouldn't want to see anyone tied directly to Owens going forward, as I think he's better as a solo act, so I wouldn't even want Sami Zayn to be by his side. However, if I was going to pick someone other than Zayn, I'd actually go with Harper. It would be interesting to see a repackaged Harper have a bone to pick with Rowan after a Bludgeon Brothers split rather than to have him specifically help out Owens.
Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch
Q: Do you think the Raw women’s title match at WrestleMania would be better if it was just Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey or will including Charlotte make it better?
Originally, Lynch was the true babyface of this feud, Flair served her purpose as the major heel and Rousey was the tweener. Now that Rousey has turned heel, though, it's made Flair's role in the match somewhat redundant.
However, she's still one of the best in-ring performers in the women's division and she's helped carry this feud over the two-month hump after Royal Rumble, so Flair's involvement has mostly been a positive one and she'll likely upgrade the quality of the match at WrestleMania, too.
Asuka vs. Mandy Rose
Q: Do you think Mandy Rose was the right choice to challenge Asuka or would Sonya Deville have been a better choice?
I would have rather seen Deville get the match, as she could use that boost of credibility. Rose is going to be fed to Asuka anyway and nobody in their right mind should think either of them would have had a shot at winning the belt, so why not give Deville a push for once even if she's not the favored of the two? She arguably could put on a better match with Asuka, too, so I'd have gone with her instead.
Daniel Bryan vs. Kevin Owens
Q: Rowan will be in Bryan’s corner for this match. Other than Sami Zayn, who should Owens recruit to watch his back and even the odds and why would they be a good fit to align with KO?
The answer was established clearly on SmackDown. Mustafa Ali has the most to gain from helping KO on Sunday. Rowan cost him his shot at the WWE Championship and he would miss out on the show otherwise. He should be the one to make this a fair fight.
Moreover, The Heart of SmackDown Live can potentially set himself up for a future championship opportunity by helping The Prizefighter in a tough fight.
Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch
Q: Do you think the Raw women’s title match at WrestleMania would be better if it was just Lynch vs. Rousey or will including Charlotte make it better?
The better story was Lynch vs. Rousey. It was a simple money contest with everyone behind it. The match was built up from Survivor Series with full hype behind it. However, that does not mean The Queen’s inclusion was for nothing. It may make the match better.
WrestleMania has had some incredible triple threat main events over the years. While Rousey has been good, Lynch and Charlotte together have been absolutely phenomenal. All three women will make this work. Still, I will always prefer the better story over the potentially better match.
The Usos vs. The Miz and Shane McMahon
Q: Would you ever want to see The Usos break up and attempt to make it as singles stars or should they always remain a tag team?
The Usos will always be connected. Unless one is injured, it would just not work to have them fighting as singles stars on their own. While they are talented enough to pull it off, I would rather they continue to raise the game of everyone around them.
Tag team wrestling would not be the same in WWE without the brothers at the peak. It would take remarkable booking to convincingly break Jimmy and Jey up and just be a waste.
Daniel Bryan vs. Kevin Owens
Q: Rowan will be in Bryan’s corner for this match. Other than Sami Zayn, who should Owens recruit to watch his back and even the odds and why would they be a good fit to align with KO?
Given how they’re both supposed to be portrayed as babyfaces now, I think it would be fascinating to add Kofi Kingston to Kevin Owens’ corner. Lots of fans still want to see Kingston thrown into the WWE Championship picture for WrestleMania, and given how Owens got the shot for Fastlane ahead of him, Kingston appearing to ensure Rowan doesn’t screw KO adds an extra dynamic to the match. It would also make fans genuinely unsure of Kofi’s intentions, too.
Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch
Q: Do you think the Raw women’s title match at WrestleMania would be better if it was just Lynch vs. Rousey or will including Charlotte make it better?
I think Charlotte being thrown into the mix makes things far more interesting, so long as Lynch still wins. With Rousey’s future uncertain post-WrestleMania, keeping Charlotte in the match ensures that there’s still the possibility for WWE to continue their rivalry after the biggest pay-per-view of the year. Plus, Charlotte’s apparent heel turn has been executed pretty well and she belongs in a match of this prestige.
Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Tamina
Q: Which tag team do you think deserves the next shot at the women’s tag titles?
It has to be The Iiconics. Some of the women that have been paired up for the tag division don’t really have too much natural connection, with Carmella and Naomi a prime example. However, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay are a legitimate tag team and a team which has great potential to head up the tag division moving forward. The Iiconics vs. Bayley and Banks would be a great Mania match-up.
Daniel Bryan vs. Kevin Owens
Q: Rowan will be in Bryan’s corner for this match. Other than Sami Zayn, who should Owens recruit to watch his back and even the odds and why would they be a good fit to align with KO?
Kofi Kingston of The New Day. It would add drama to the WWE Title picture by adding the aggrieved Kofi as a spectator to a match where he should be a competitor. His involvement opens the door for a potential KO vs. Bryan vs. Kingston triple threat match at Mania.
Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch
Q: Do you think the Raw women’s title match at WrestleMania would be better if it was just Lynch vs. Rousey or will including Charlotte make it better?
I think Ronda vs. Lynch has enough cachet and substance to headline alone, but with WM the money is in the marquee. Charlotte has the wrestling prowess and Flair prestige which will draw more fans to watch and subscribe to the network. The Superbowl of Wrestling needs as many hit singles as it has beloved album cuts. Becky-Ronda-Charlotte as the main event will offer both and will be a scintillating match.
The Shield vs. McIntyre, Lashley and Corbin
Q: If you could only see The Shield have one more match in WWE, who would you book as their opponents?
The New Day. The top 2 factions of the modern era should have one more match to send The Shield off into the sunset the right way. Plus, think about all the promos.
Daniel Bryan vs. Kevin Owens
Q: Rowan will be in Bryan’s corner for this match. Other than Sami Zayn, who should Owens recruit to watch his back and even the odds and why would they be a good fit to align with KO?
If SmackDown was any indication, it looks like Mustafa Ali will be the recruited one. With that said, Zayn makes the most sense and has the history with Bryan dating back to last year’s WrestleMania to boot. His previous partnership with Owens makes him the best fit.
Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch
Q: Do you think the Raw women’s title match at WrestleMania would be better if it was just Lynch vs. Rousey or will including Charlotte make it better?
A: Charlotte Flair’s involvement will make the match better, something no one really wants to admit. Despite the popular opinion that she gets the opportunities she does because of her last name, Flair has been involved in some of the best women’s matches the company has ever seen. She’s a big-match performer who, when all is said and done, may manage to outshine her respective opponents.
The Revival vs. Roode and Gable vs. Black and Ricochet
Q: Based on recent events, which brand do you think would benefit the most from having Black and Ricochet join the roster full-time?
Raw would benefit most, though not as a team. Ricochet and Black are singles stars parading around television as a tag team because of the ongoing Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on NXT. They are better individually than they are as a team and would lend a great deal of star power to a Raw roster that needs it. Even if they stay a team, the tag division is better for it given the decided lack of depth on the flagship brand.
Daniel Bryan vs. Kevin Owens
Q: Rowan will be in Bryan’s corner for this match. Other than Sami Zayn, who should Owens recruit to watch his back and even the odds and why would they be a good fit to align with KO?
Ali is the only choice that comes to mind, especially after the way SmackDown ended this week. KO's babyface turn is going to be easier for people to handle if he aligns with someone as honorable as Ali.
Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch
Q: Do you think the Raw women’s title match at WrestleMania would be better if it was just Lynch vs. Rousey or will including Charlotte make it better?
As much as I want to see Rousey vs. Lynch on its own, adding Charlotte will definitely make this bout more entertaining. She can do acrobatic spots the other two can't and she has a certain presence nobody else on the roster possesses. With any luck, we will still get Rousey vs. Lynch at some point down the line.
Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade
Q: If Andrade doesn't work out as a singles competitor, who would be a good choice for a tag team partner for El Idolo?
Shinsuke Nakamura desperately needs some direction at the moment and teaming up with someone as talented as Andrade would certainly help. Both men have the language barrier to deal with, so having Zelina Vega to do their talking for them would make things easier. On top of that, both men represent very different styles of wrestling, so combining the best of Strong Style and Lucha Libre would make for some great matches.
Predictions
- The Revival (AM, KB, AB, CM) vs. Roode and Gable vs. Black and Ricochet (JJ)
- Charlotte (EB) vs. Lynch (AM, KB, AB, JJ, EB, CM)
- The Shield (AM, KB, AB, JJ, EB, CM) vs. McIntyre, Lashley and Corbin
- Bryan (AM, KB, AB, JJ, EB, CM) vs. Owens
- The Usos (AM, KB, AB, JJ, EB, CM) vs. The Miz and McMahon
- Bayley and Banks (AM, KB, AB, JJ, EB, CM) vs. Jax and Tamina
- Asuka (AM, KB, AB, JJ) vs. Rose (EB, CM)
- Mysterio (KB, EB) vs. Andrade (AM, AB, JJ, CM)
Each writer has provided predictions for the card. Their picks will be represented by their initials next to their chosen competitors' names.
What are your predictions for Fastlane 2019?