Star NFL Free Agents Most Likely to Switch Teams

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

NFL free agency allows star players find greener pastures.

In one case, we know a top talent will sign with a new club. Running back Le'Veon Bell sacrificed an entire season to free himself of the franchise tag in an attempt to ink a new long-term deal. Now, he's going to see what he can earn on the open market and who's willing to pay big bucks for his services.

Meanwhile, other notable players have a decent chance at a change of scenery for the 2019 campaign and beyond. In some cases, it's because of nonexistent long-term talks between agents and front offices. Other veterans may have price tags that are too rich for their current teams.

The eight veterans below have at least one Pro Bowl or All-Pro season, which justifies the label as a star player. Which players are likely on the move, and where could they land when free agency begins March 13 at 4 p.m. ET?