Indian Wells Tennis 2019: Early Scores and Results from Wednesday

Johanna Konta was among the winners in the first round of the WTA bracket on the opening day of the 2019 Indian Wells Masters on Wednesday. Konta progressed in the bracket after seeing off Pauline Parmentier of France in straight sets.

China's Shuai Zhang will join Konta in the second round thanks to a straight-sets win over Viktoria Kuzmova. Petra Martic didn't fare as well as the world No. 38 lost to Poland's Magda Linette after three sets.

Lauren Davis made it through but only to face a draw against Garbine Muguruza, while wild card Amanda Amisiova also progressed.

Wednesday Early Scores and Results

ATP (Qualifiers)

(3) Ugo Humbert bt . Jeffrey John Wolf: 7-5, 7-5

. Jeffrey John Wolf: 7-5, 7-5 (9) Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt . Salvatore Caruso: 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

. Salvatore Caruso: 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 Marcos Giron bt . (24) Miomir Kecmanovic : 6-7(3), 7-5, 7-6(4)

. (24) : 6-7(3), 7-5, 7-6(4) Alexei Popyrin bt . Lukas Rosol : 7-5, 6-3

. Lukas : 7-5, 6-3 (21) Alex Bolt bt . Christopher Eubanks : 7-6(3), 7-6(4)

. Christopher : 7-6(3), 7-6(4) (11) Denis Istomin bt . Egor Gerasimov : 6-4, 6-4

WTA

Johanna Konta bt . Pauline Parmentier : 6-2, 6-3

. Pauline : 6-2, 6-3 Shuai Zhang bt . Viktoria Kuzmova : 6-2, 6-4

. : 6-2, 6-4 Marketa Vondrousova bt . Laura Siegemund : 6-4, 7-6(6)

. Laura : 6-4, 7-6(6) Lauren Davis bt . Anna Karolina Schmiedlova : 7-6(2), 6-2

. Anna Karolina : 7-6(2), 6-2 Magda Linette bt . Petra Martic : 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(5)

. Petra : 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(5) Amanda Anisimova bt . Aleksandra Krunic : 6-0, 6-4

. : 6-0, 6-4 Kateryna Kozlova bt . Katerina Siniakova : 7-5, 6-2

. Katerina : 7-5, 6-2 Bianca Andreescu bt . Irina-Camelia Begu : 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-3

Konta needed just under 90 minutes to book her place in the round of 64. The 27-year-old broke serve in each set, but she stayed strong on her own serve.

It was impressive stuff from Konta, but BBC Sport's Russell Fuller has warned tougher tests lie ahead:

Linette's reward for overcoming Martic will be to face world No. 7 Kiki Bertens. The Pole was ruthlessly efficient on serve, saving six of nine break points and not committing any double-faults, per the tournament's official website.

By contrast, Martic boomed seven aces but was broken three times. Her errors on serve ultimately made the difference even after she had battled back to win the second set after dropping the first, before managing to push the third to a tiebreak.

Bianca Andreescu later staged a fine recovery to send Irina Begu packing. After losing the first set on a tiebreak, Canada's Andreescu produced some fine shots to seal passage to the last 64:

Zhang's return game was strong, as she broke serve five times and won 51 percent of her available return points. The 30-year-old will now face the capable Jelena Ostapenko in the next round.

Arguably none of Wednesday's winners has a tougher test in the next phase than Davis. Muguruza won't be as accommodating as Anna Schmiedlova. The latter kept things close in the first set, before eventually losing a tiebreak.

However, Schmiedlova did little to disrupt Davis' game in the second, with the American coasting through. She will need to be even better against former world No. 1 Muguruza.

There is also a place in the next part of the draw for Davis' fellow American Anisimova. The 17-year-old continued her rapid rise by dismantling Aleksandra Krunic in straight sets with room to spare.

Anisimova coasted through the first, before being made to work a little harder in the second. However, breaking her opponents' serve five times proved enough to send the teenager into a match with Belgium's Elise Mertens believing she can produce another upset.