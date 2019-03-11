Landon Collins Rumors: Ex-Giants Star Agrees to 6-Year, $84M Redskins Contract

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Washington reportedly upgraded its defense Monday with the signing of safety Landon Collins.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Washington signed Collins to a six-year, $84 million contract, which Rapoport noted "moves the market dramatically" for safeties.

Collins has been one of the top players in the NFL at his position since entering the league in 2015. He has earned a Pro Bowl selection each of the last three years and was a first-team All-Pro in 2016.

He finished last season with 96 tackles, enough to lead the Giants for the fourth straight season.

Although he often plays well off the line of scrimmage, the safety remains one of the most active players at his position:

With 22 tackles for loss in his career, it's clear he can make plays all over the field.

Additionally, Collins has made a positive impact off the field during his career as a strong voice in the locker room.

The 25-year-old showed his toughness last season by remaining in a meaningless game after suffering a partially torn labrum.

"Landon Collins is a tremendous player and a tremendous leader," quarterback Eli Manning said after the injury, per the team's official account.

Despite his contributions, the Giants couldn't agree to a long-term deal with Collins and decided not to franchise-tag him, allowing him to hit the open market.

New York's loss is Washington's gain as the team adds a productive player in his prime who will be able to improve the defense from Day 1.

As long as he is healthy, Collins should be able to continue his Pro Bowl level of play in Washington and potentially see more wins on the field than he was used to with the Giants.