Kansas' Big 12 Regular-Season Title Streak Ends at 14 After Oklahoma Loss

John Weast/Getty Images

For the first time in 15 years, Kansas will not earn a share of the Big 12 regular-season title.

The Jayhawks suffered an 81-68 loss to Oklahoma on Tuesday, which will officially prevent them from earning a share of the championship. The team had at least tied for first place in each of the last 14 seasons dating back to 2005.

The loss dropped Kansas to 11-6 on the season in Big 12 play with one game against Baylor still to go.

Texas Tech and Kansas State are currently tied for first place with 13-4 records in conference. The Red Raiders will go on the road against Iowa State on Saturday while the Wildcats will try to clinch a title against Oklahoma.

While Kansas couldn't keep its past success going, the streak itself was impressive before coming to an end:

Head coach Bill Self took over the program in 2003-04, and he was able to tie Oklahoma for the Big 12 title in his second season. He kept it going for an incredible stretch, which also featured eight conference tournament titles, three Final Four appearances and one NCAA title.

Unfortunately, things haven't gone quite as smoothly this season.

The team lost a lot of production to the NBA last year and struggled with depth after Silvio De Sousa was ruled ineligible by the NCAA. The squad then suffered a major setback with the injury to Udoka Azubuike, while Lagerald Vick's absence has seemingly been the final straw.

Kansas can still be dangerous in the NCAA tournament thanks to Dedric Lawson and plenty of young talent, but this group wasn't good enough to live up to the level of past Jayhawks squads.