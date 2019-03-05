Trae Young Says He's Looking Forward to Kyler Murray Proving NFL Critics Wrong

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has impressed in his rookie season despite checking in at 6'2" and 180 pounds, and he warned NFL teams not to doubt prospect Kyler Murray based on his height.

"I've seen him up close and personal—he's legit," Young said of the Oklahoma product, per Marc Stein of the New York Times. "I got a lot of criticism coming into the draft about my height and size, and he's getting the same thing. But I'm looking forward to seeing him prove everybody wrong."

Murray measured 5'10⅛" and 207 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

While some may have questioned Young's frame entering the NBA, he has appeared in all 65 of Atlanta's games this season and is averaging 18.2 points, 7.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds a night behind 33.5 percent shooting from three-point range. He has also been on fire of late, scoring 23 or more points in six of his last eight contests, including a 49-point outburst against the Chicago Bulls.

Questions about Murray's size dominated storylines at the combine after he elected to pursue a career as a quarterback despite being a first-round MLB draft pick of the Oakland Athletics.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY even cited a New York Giants source who said Murray is "probably a little too small" for them even though they need a long-term answer at the position.

His size wasn't a problem at Oklahoma when he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Sooners to a Big 12 title and spot in the College Football Playoff with 4,361 passing yards, 1,001 rushing yards and 54 total touchdowns. He is an electrifying dual-threat playmaker who is capable of finding the end zone on any single play.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Murray as the top overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals in his latest mock draft, underscoring the fact all it takes is one team to believe Murray will succeed despite his size for him to be an early pick.