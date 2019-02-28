Kyler Murray NFL Combine 2019: QB's Measurements Revealed Ahead of Drills

Brad Tollefson/Associated Press

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray measured 5'10⅛" and 207 pounds Thursday at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

ESPN's Adam Schefter relayed the information amid questions about how Murray's height could impact his draft stock.

Albert Breer of The MMQB provided further measurements on the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner:

Those numbers could end up being the only meaningful results for Murray at the combine.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the dual-threat quarterback plans "not to do much" in Indy after telling teams he won't throw with the position's other prospects.

The 21-year-old Texas native completed 69 percent of his throws for 4,361 yards with 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions across 14 appearances for OU in 2018. He added 1,001 rushing yards and 12 scores on the ground in his first season as a collegiate starter.

Murray announced his choice of a football career over baseball earlier this month. He was the ninth overall pick of the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 MLB draft.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Thursday he doesn't believe less-than-prototypical size is a deal-breaker for quarterback prospects anymore.

"I think that's been proven to not be as much of a factor as maybe it was years ago," he told reporters. "I don't know that it's a true impact on the position or the performance."

Murray is battling Dwayne Haskins of the Ohio State Buckeyes to become the top quarterback prospect in the 2019 draft. His height and weight shouldn't be a determining factor in that race based on Thursday's results.