FC Porto vs. AS Roma Leg 2: How to Watch, Live Stream Info, Schedule, Preview

A brace from teenager Nicolo Zaniolo led AS Roma over FC Porto in the first leg of this UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matchup on Feb. 12.

Zaniolo, 19, became the youngest Italian to score twice in a Champions League contest.

It was an eventful match between the 70th and 80th minutes, as Zaniolo found the goal twice, but also Adrian Lopez was able to guide the ball into the back of the net for Porto. That away goal scored by Adrian could be crucial in the aggregate as Porto prepares to host the second leg.

Roma won the first leg despite controlling just 43 percent of the possession. In the second leg, Porto will be eager to even the aggregate score quickly.

AS Roma vs. FC Porto: Schedule, dates, kickoff times

Second leg: At Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal — Wednesday, March 6, 3 p.m. ET

AS Roma vs. FC Porto: How to watch and stream in the U.S. and U.K.

In the United States, the second leg of Roma vs. Porto can be streamed live on B/R Live or Watch TNT. The live stream on B/R Live will include post-match press conferences from the coaches of each team.

In the U.K., all UEFA Champions League matches are available on TV and streaming with BT Sport.

AS Roma vs. FC Porto: Odds and betting information

According to the Action Network, Roma has -185 odds (bet $185 to win $100) to advance to the quarterfinals, giving them a 64.5 percent chance. But while Roma is favored, historical data actually favors FC Porto, which was given +155 (bet $100 to win $155) odds to advance. Roma has lost its last seven knockout games on the road, and teams facing a 2-1 deficit playing the second leg at home have gone on to advance 13 of 24 times, a little over 54 percent of the time.

FiveThirtyEight gives Roma a 56 percent chance to advance to the quarterfinals.

AS Roma vs. FC Porto: Match preview

A win for Porto puts the Portuguese club in the quarterfinals for the first time since the 2014-15 season. Roma will be looking to make back-to-back quarterfinals appearances for the first time in more than a decade.

Porto will get a pair of fresh legs in this match, as Moussa Marega — who has scored five Champions League goals this season — is now fit. He missed the first leg of this series. To score, Marega will likely have to best Roma’s top defender, Kostas Manolas. The outcome of this one-on-one battle could have a lot of influence on the scoreline.

In their last five road matches across all competitions, Roma has been poor on defense, conceded 15 goals. Porto has scored in each of its 21 home matches across all contests this season.

Both teams are coming off big defeats in their domestic leagues and are looking to restore morale. Roma fell 3-0 to Lazio in its last match, while Porto lost at home, 2-1, to Benfica. Prior to their loss to Lazio, Roma had won four in a row.

Will Roma hold its advantage, or will Porto knock out the Serie A side of UEFA Champions League play for the third time since 1982?