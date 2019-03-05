Charley Casserly: Combine Feedback on Kyler Murray 'Worst' He's Ever Gotten

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray did not work out at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, but after interviewing with several NFL teams at the event, there is still plenty to dissect.

NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly said on Tuesday afternoon that Murray is garnering "the worst comments" Casserly has ever heard about a high-rated quarterback after the combine:

"He better hope [Kliff] Kingsbury takes him No. 1 because this was not good. These were the worst comments I ever got on a high-rated quarterback and I've been doing this a long time...leadership—not good. Study habits—not good. The board work—below not good. Not good at all in any of those areas, raising major concerns about what this guy is going to do.

"Now, people will say we're going to compare him to [Patrick] Mahomes, we're going to run an offense like Mahomes, we're going to run an offense like Baker Mayfield. ... But those guys are much different. Those guys, you never questioned them about their ability on the board, you never questioned their leadership ability, their work habits. ... [Murray] is not outstanding in those areas and it showed up in the interview."

Back in October 2018 while still the head coach at Texas Tech, Kingsbury said of the Oklahoma product, "I would take him with the first pick of the draft if I could."

Kingsbury is the new head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, who own the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft on April 25. Josh Rosen, the No. 10 overall pick of the 2018 draft, is the current Cardinals starter.

There has been some positive feedback from Murray's appearance at the combine, too.

Should the Cardinals choose not to embark on an early divorce with Rosen, Peter King of NBC Sports told the Dan Patrick Show on Monday that Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden "is very interested in Kyler Murray."

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. told the show on Tuesday that he believes the Cardinals "have to take Kyler Murray and trade Josh Rosen."

To that point, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has Murray going to the Cardinals at No. 1 overall in his latest mock draft. Miller notes, "Throughout the week in Indianapolis, I didn't run into one agent, scout, coach or general manager who thought anyone but Kyler Murray would be the top overall pick."

Murray originally intended to play baseball for the Oakland A's, who drafted Murray No. 9 overall in the 2018 MLB draft. However, he stated on Feb. 11 that he is "firmly and fully" committed to becoming an NFL quarterback.

Murray intends to work out fully for NFL teams for the first time at Oklahoma's pro day on March 13.