Adam 'Pacman' Jones Allegedly Threatened to Kill Police Officer During Arrest

Former NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones allegedly told an officer "f--k you" and to "suck my d--k" during a February arrest at an Indiana casino.

Indiana Gaming Commission Enforcement agent Christopher Norton said Jones also threatened to kill another officer, per TMZ Sports.

Officers allege Jones broke free of custody and attempted to flee when he was being placed into custody by the Ohio County Sheriff's Dept. He was apprehended and formally charged with eight crimes, including felony intimidation and felony battery against an officer.

The 35-year-old, who last played for the Denver Broncos in 2018, has a litany of off-field incidents in his past. The NFL suspended him for the entire 2007 season and part of the 2008 season due to legal transgressions, particularly his involvement in a 2007 shooting outside a Las Vegas strip club.

Jones was suspended again for one game in the 2017 season after being arrested on assault charges in Cincinnati. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was credited with time served on a jail sentence.