Ex-NFL TE Kellen Winslow Jr. Arrested on Lewd Conduct Charges

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. was arrested and jailed Monday amid allegations he sexually harassed a 77-year-old woman.

According to TMZ Sports, the woman told police that Winslow touched himself and asked her "if she liked it" at a San Diego area gym on Feb. 13. The same woman said Winslow did the same thing the following week while she was in a hot tub, and added that he touched her arm and foot before she reported him.

He has been charged with two counts of lewd conduct and one count of both battery of an elder and willful cruelty to an elder.

Winslow had been out on bail after being held previously on allegations that he raped three women.

Winslow was arrested in June and charged with two counts of kidnapping with intent to commit rape, two counts of forcible rape, one count of forcible sodomy, one count of forcible oral copulation, two counts of residential burglary and one count of indecent exposure.

It is alleged that Winslow kidnapped and raped two transient women between March and May 2018, respectively, and he has been charged with raping a 17-year-old while she was unconscious in 2003.

Winslow was released on $2 million bail in July. If he is found guilty of all charges against him, he could face life in prison.

While addressing the media in October, Winslow called the allegations a "money grab" and said he was an "innocent man."

The 35-year-old Winslow spent 10 years in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and New York Jets. Winslow was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft and went on to become a one-time Pro Bowler. Winslow is also the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow.

Winslow is scheduled to appear in court in connection to the most recent allegations against him Tuesday.