The Shield Beats Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin at WWE Fastlane 2019

Credit: WWE.com

The Shield reunited to defeat the team of Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin at WWE Fastlane on Sunday night.

For what might be the last time ever, The Shield treated fans to one more triple powerbomb. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose combined their efforts to plant Corbin into the canvas.

McIntyre had already tasted a triple powerbomb on the outside as The Shield deposited him onto the announce table.

Sunday's match was billed as Reigns, Rollins and Ambrose working together as The Shield one last time, but it wasn't long ago that a reunion seemed nearly impossible given the circumstances surrounding each Superstar.

On the same October night that Reigns announced he was vacating the Universal Championship to leave WWE and receive treatment for leukemia, Ambrose attacked Rollins and turned heel. The pair then feuded for a while, and The Architect eventually won the Royal Rumble to earn the right to face Brock Lesnar for the universal title at WrestleMania 35.

In the weeks to follow, Ambrose showed signs of his old self by getting back on speaking terms with Rollins and even stepping in to face McIntyre for him.

Two weeks ago on Raw, Reigns made his return and announced his cancer was in remission. Later in the show, The Big Dog and Rollins saved The Lunatic Fringe from a four-on-one attack at the hands of McIntyre, Lashley, Corbin and Elias.

That set the stage for a potential reunion, and it took shape on Monday's go-home edition of Raw. Ambrose wasn't necessarily receptive to the idea, though, and it took some convincing on the part of Reigns and Rollins.

Ambrose left the ring and exited through the crowd after a loss to Elias, which left Reigns and Rollins at a disadvantage against McIntyre, Lashley and Corbin. Watching his Shield brothers get beaten down eventually became too much for The Lunatic Fringe to bear, and he raced back down to the ring and helped fight off the villainous group.

Reigns and Rollins touched fists before Ambrose joined in to complete the show of solidarity, much to the delight of the live crowd.

With that, it became official that The Shield would face McIntyre, Lashley and Corbin. With Rollins set to shift his focus toward Lesnar for WrestleMania and WWE announcing Ambrose won't re-sign with the company, it is entirely possible Sunday's match marked the final time The Shield will ever team up.

If that is the case, then it is fitting that the team prevailed and stood tall, just as it has so many times over the years.

It isn't yet clear what Reigns and Ambrose will be doing at WrestleMania, but if WWE is hoping for another feel-good Shield moment, there would be few better images than the two standing alongside Rollins while he holds up the Universal Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).