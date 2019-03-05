Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels Not in Joachim Low's Germany Plans

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Germany manager Joachim Low has announced Bayern Munich trio Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels are no longer in his plans.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming international break in late March, Lowe confirmed he is ready to initiate a "new beginning" for his side.

According to the German Football Association's official website, the coach said he would now put his faith in the country's next generation of talent in the squad for the friendly with Serbia (March 20) and 2020 UEFA European Championships qualifier against the Netherlands (March 24).

"2019 is a new beginning for the Germany national team. It was important for me to personally explain my decision to the players and the FC Bayern management.

[...]

"Now it's time to set the course for the future. We want to give the team a new look. I am convinced that this is the right step. The youngsters coming through will have the room they need to grow. Now it's up to them to take on responsibility."

PATRIK STOLLARZ/Getty Images

The decision to exclude 29-year-old Muller from future squads will have been a tough choice. However, the forward has only found the net six times for his club in 32 appearances this season

Boetang and Hummels are both 30 and remain regulars at Bayern, but the pair have been short of their best in the Bundesliga this term.

DFB president Reinhard Grindel supported Low's vision for the future: "I appreciate that Joachim wants to carry on changing the shape of the national side. Making personnel changes at the start of the qualifying phase for EURO 2020 is the right time."

Jörg Schüler/Getty Images

The sweeping changes will open the door for burgeoning talent, with Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen potentially to be given a starring role.

The 19-year-old would add versatility in attack and has impressed in the Bundesliga this season.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer could also benefit from Low's decision. The 22-year-old joined the French champions from Schalke 04 in the summer and made his Germany debut in 2018.