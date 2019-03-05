Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels Not in Joachim Low's Germany Plans

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2019

(L-R) Germany's defender Jerome Boateng, Germany's defender Mats Hummels and Germany's forward Thomas Mueller line up to make a wall during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between Germany and Mexico at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. - Germany head coach Joachim Loew dropped a bombshell on March 5, 2019 by announcing that 2014 World Cup winners Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels and Thomas Mueller are no longer in his plans. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) / ALTERNATIVE CROP (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images)
KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Germany manager Joachim Low has announced Bayern Munich trio Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels are no longer in his plans.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming international break in late March, Lowe confirmed he is ready to initiate a "new beginning" for his side.

According to the German Football Association's official website, the coach said he would now put his faith in the country's next generation of talent in the squad for the friendly with Serbia (March 20) and 2020 UEFA European Championships qualifier against the Netherlands (March 24).

"2019 is a new beginning for the Germany national team. It was important for me to personally explain my decision to the players and the FC Bayern management.

[...]

"Now it's time to set the course for the future. We want to give the team a new look. I am convinced that this is the right step. The youngsters coming through will have the room they need to grow. Now it's up to them to take on responsibility."

Germany's forward Thomas Mueller holds the World Cup trophy after winning the final football match between Germany and Argentina for the FIFA World Cup at The Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on July 13, 2014. AFP PHOTO / PATRIK STOLLARZ (Photo
PATRIK STOLLARZ/Getty Images

The decision to exclude 29-year-old Muller from future squads will have been a tough choice. However, the forward has only found the net six times for his club in 32 appearances this season

Boetang and Hummels are both 30 and remain regulars at Bayern, but the pair have been short of their best in the Bundesliga this term.

DFB president Reinhard Grindel supported Low's vision for the future: "I appreciate that Joachim wants to carry on changing the shape of the national side. Making personnel changes at the start of the qualifying phase for EURO 2020 is the right time."

DORTMUND, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 24: Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the Signal Iduna Park on February 24, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Jörg Schüler/Get
Jörg Schüler/Getty Images

The sweeping changes will open the door for burgeoning talent, with Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen potentially to be given a starring role.

The 19-year-old would add versatility in attack and has impressed in the Bundesliga this season.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer could also benefit from Low's decision. The 22-year-old joined the French champions from Schalke 04 in the summer and made his Germany debut in 2018.

Related

    Beckham and Zidane Launch 25 Years of Predator

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Beckham and Zidane Launch 25 Years of Predator

    SoccerBible
    via SoccerBible

    Muller, Hummels and Boateng No Longer in Germany's Plans

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Muller, Hummels and Boateng No Longer in Germany's Plans

    DFB - Deutscher Fußball-Bund e.V.
    via DFB - Deutscher Fußball-Bund e.V.

    Goretzka, Robben, and Ribery Return to Bayern Training

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Goretzka, Robben, and Ribery Return to Bayern Training

    Bavarian Football Works
    via Bavarian Football Works

    Dave Grohl Spotted at the LA Galaxy Game

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dave Grohl Spotted at the LA Galaxy Game

    LAG Confidential
    via LAG Confidential