Keldon Johnson Declares for 2019 NBA Draft After 1 Season with Kentucky

Keldon Johnson Declares for 2019 NBA Draft After 1 Season with KentuckyApril 10, 2019
Kentucky Wildcats freshman guard Keldon Johnson will enter the 2019 NBA draft, according to Kentucky Basketball.
Johnson also released a statement Wednesday regarding his decision to turn pro:
"I've spent a lot of time over the last week thinking about what's best for me and my future. I've sat down with my family and Coach Cal and determined that testing the waters and getting information back from the NBA is the best thing for me at this time. My hope is to be a lottery pick. If I am, I plan on pursuing my dreams and staying in the draft, but I want to go through the process first and get the correct information."
Johnson arrived at Kentucky with plenty of hype. The Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) product was a 5-star prospect and the No. 13 overall player in the 2018 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.
Although the 19-year-old McDonald's All-American struggled with consistency as a freshman, his elite long-term upside was evident.
Johnson averaged 13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 37 appearances for UK. He shot 46.3 percent from the field, including 38.1 percent from three-point range and 70.3 percent on free throws.
The 2019 SEC Freshman of the Year also wasn't afraid to speak up and take on a leadership role. After sparking a late-February comeback win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, he discussed his constant desire to "give my team some energy."
"Just competing and having fun playing the game of basketball," Johnson told reporters. "I just love playing basketball."
He must translate that intensity and love for the game into more meaningful contributions at the defensive end if he's eventually going to become an NBA star. That said, his physical tools and offensive skill set make him an intriguing prospect.
All told, the shooting guard has the potential to land inside the draft's top 10, though Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman is a little more wary, projecting him to be the No. 17 overall pick in his latest mock.
Johnson is far from a polished product, which made his draft decision a little less certain than some of his fellow top prospects. Landing with a team where he can play ample minutes to accelerate his development will be key.
