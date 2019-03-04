AEW Adds 'Fight for the Fallen' Event to Benefit Victims of Gun Violence

Masashi Hara/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling announced Monday its second official event, Fight for the Fallen, will take place July 13 in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to ESPN.com's Tim Fiorvanti, AEW will donate the proceeds of the event to victims of gun violence. Two people died last August when a gunman opened fire at a Madden tournament in Jacksonville.

