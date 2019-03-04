AEW Adds 'Fight for the Fallen' Event to Benefit Victims of Gun Violence

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2019

TOKYO,JAPAN - JANUARY 4: 'The young bucks' Nick Jackson (L) and Matt Jackson look on during the Wrestle Kingdom 13 at Tokyo Dome on January 04, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)
Masashi Hara/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling announced Monday its second official event, Fight for the Fallen, will take place July 13 in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to ESPN.com's Tim Fiorvanti, AEW will donate the proceeds of the event to victims of gun violence. Two people died last August when a gunman opened fire at a Madden tournament in Jacksonville.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

