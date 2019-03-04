Antonio Brown Trade Rumors: Raiders, Broncos, Cardinals Most Interested in WR

Don Wright/Associated Press

As the Antonio Brown saga rolls on, a number of potential suitors are beginning to emerge.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the Steelers "have enough interest in Brown to be able to trade him before March 17," with the Oakland Raiders, Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals "among the teams who have appeared the most intrigued."

It doesn't seem there is any chance that Brown will return to the Steelers at this point. He's taken the scorched-earth approach to forcing a trade, publicly criticizing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the team's front office.

There was Brown taking aim at Roethlisberger on LeBron James' HBO show, The Shop (h/t Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today):



"'All year, the dude called me out,' Brown said of Roethlisberger. 'We lose a game, he's like, 'Damn, AB should have run a better route."

"Asked by Carter why Roethlisberger would make such a statement, Brown said, 'That's the type of guy he is. He feels like he's the owner. Bro, you threw this (expletive) to the D-line. How the (expletive) am I going to run a better route? You need to give me a better ball.'"

Brown also took issue with general manager Kevin Colbert saying Roethlisberger has "52 kids under him, quite honestly," when discussing Roethlisberger's leadership in Pittsburgh, per Jeff Darlington of ESPN.com. While Colbert later walked those comments back, Brown wasn't having it:

"But what grown man is calling another grown man a kid? 'Fifty-two kids.' Like, you don't have no respect for these guys? Like, these are the guys that go to work for you. And that's what I'm telling you guys... that's my issue. You know what I'm saying? It's all about respect.

"... Things [are] not getting better. They're not changing. You know what I mean? He just stated it. There's 52 kids and it's this guy [Roethlisberger]. Bro, it's one team. ... So that's what it is, man. Just understanding truths."

On the field, Brown remains one of the game's most dynamic playmakers, posting 104 receptions for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2018. He's a future Hall of Famer and has had a remarkable string of consistent dominance, with six straight seasons registering at least 100 receptions, 1,200 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

The 30-year-old will be expected to be one of football's best wideouts yet again in the 2019 season. But at this point, it's a foregone conclusion that it won't be with the Steelers.