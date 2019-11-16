Report: Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson Out for England vs. Kosovo Clash

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

England have been dealt a blow after centre-back Joe Gomez reportedly picked up knee injury during training. Jordan Henderson will also not feature in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo on Sunday due to illness.

According to the Times' Paul Joyce, Gomez suffered the setback in a collision with Kieran Trippier:

Gomez's international week has proved eventful. After he was involved in a scuffle with Raheem Sterling at the end of Liverpool's 3-1 over Manchester City on Sunday, the pair had an altercation at the national team training camp at St. George's Park on Monday.

Sterling was dropped from the team that beat Montenegro 7-0 on Thursday for his role in the bust-up, and Gomez was subjected to boos from some sections of the England fanbase during the game after he came on as a substitute.

England have already confirmed their place at Euro 2020, but manager Gareth Southgate will likely still want to finish the Group A campaign on a high in preparation for next summer's tournament.

While Henderson's illness is frustrating news for the Three Lions, the knee injury for Gomez may have a bigger impact on club side Liverpool if it proves severe.

The 22-year-old had to undergo ankle surgery last season after being injured against Burnley in December.

As a result, he ended up missing four months, only returning for the last weeks of the campaign. And now the talented defender is set to be sidelined again.

Gomez has been supplanted by Joel Matip in 2019-20 as the best centre-back partner for Virgil van Dijk in Jurgen Klopp's squad.

But the Englishman is the best back-up option the German manager has, so he will be eager to see Gomez return as fast as possible as the Reds hunt the 2019-20 Premier League title.

Dejan Lovren and Fabinho are further options Klopp has to call upon, but the former is frustratingly inconsistent and the latter is much more effective in his more natural midfield role.

Reds captain Henderson has been a regular throughout the season, but Klopp has plenty of depth in midfield to cope with any potential absence. Naby Keita, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have more than enough quality between them to hold down the fort should the 29-year-old miss the club's next match.

Liverpool will face Crystal Palace in the Premier League next Saturday.