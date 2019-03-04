Amed SK's Mansur Calar Accused of Attacking Players with Razor Blade on Video

TF-Images/Getty Images

Amed SK midfielder Mansur Calar has been accused of attacking two opposition players with a razor blade he carried onto the pitch in a third-tier match in Turkey on Saturday.

Citing reports from Turkey, MailOnline's Sam McEvoy reported Calar, 33, cut Sakaryaspor players Ferhat Yazgan and Haci Dogru in the 1-1 draw, which could be seen in footage from the game:

Yazgan urged the Turkish Football Federation to take action after the match, writing on social media: "These football players who put [sic] the field, TFF, I hope you'll see them."

Turkish-Football.com's Emre Sarigul summarised Amed SK's statement on the matter—in which they denied that Calar had a sharp object with him on the pitch—and shared photos posted by the players to social media after the match detailing their injuries:

In the footage, Calar walked behind Yazgan prior to kick-off and appeared to jab him in the back. During the match, Calar grabbed at Yazgan's neck during a confrontation between the two players.

The Amed SK player also slapped Dogru in the face in a separate incident. Dogru's picture on social media revealed he had suffered a scratch on his right temple.

There was a charged atmosphere at the Diyarbakir Stadium on Saturday, after what had been a tempestuous meeting between the two sides in Sakarya back in October.

Amed SK tweeted footage of police ushering their players into the changing room after that match, which had been a 2-0 win for Sakaryaspor:

According to Ari Khalidi of Kurdistan 24, Amed SK's players were "assaulted by a mob" of Sakaryaspor supporters, both in the changing room and on the pitch.

Amed SK said manager Serdac Kucukbayrak was kicked, but there were otherwise no injuries suffered.

Amed, who come from Kurdish city Diyarbakir, were also angered by footage shown ahead of the match by Sakaryaspor on a screen at the New Sakarya Stadium prior to kick-off.

Per Khalidi, the video depicted "Turkish military operations against Kurdish rebels" overlaid with "Ottoman war songs and ultra-nationalist slogans."

Amed chairman Nurullah Edemen slammed Sakaryaspor for "an ugly, disgusting and immoral nationalistic" display.