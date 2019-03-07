Who Should Remain High on Boards Despite Disappointing at the NFL Combine?

0 of 8

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis has spawned into a mega-event in which onlookers fawn over exceptional athletes excelling in non-football drills.

Those workouts provide extra data points; they're not definitive predictors of success.

A year ago, offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. bumbled his way through one of the worst workouts anyone who follows the draft has ever seen. Nothing about the performance signaled an NFL-caliber player, let alone a future starter.

Yet, Brown started 10 games as a rookie for the Baltimore Ravens and didn't allow a single sack, according to Pro Football Focus (via Garrett Downing of the Ravens' official site).

"The OL position isn't easy to evaluate," Brown tweeted prior to the combine. "It's easy to turn to numbers because typically your best blockers are your best athletes. In my opinion, it's simple. OL is like a form of art. We all have different tools and abilities."

The young blocker's argument may be position-specific, but his point applies across the board: An understanding of an individual's skill set is more important than his testing numbers. Brown is merely the latest example of an athlete who tested poorly but whose combine performance didn't accurately reflect the caliber of player.

Combine measurements are a small part of the overall evaluation. Guys will disappoint in certain areas and go on to become great football players. This year's crop features multiple top-name performers who fell short in certain areas, but it will mean little regarding their overall draft projections.