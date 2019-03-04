2019 NFL Mock Draft: Pick Predictions and Analysis of Top Prospects

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Where will Kyler Murray and Nick Bosa begin their NFL careers? Who will the teams with the worst records in 2018 pick to try to turn around their franchises?

Soon enough, the answers to those questions and more will be revealed when the 2019 NFL draft takes place in Nashville, Tennessee, from April 25-27. For now, fans and experts can only speculate and try to predict how this year's draft will unfold.

This weekend's NFL Scouting Combine has helped show which former college stars could be early selections in the draft. It also provided some clarity on many of the prospects who participated in on-field workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Below is a look at how the first round of this year's NFL draft could unfold, as well as a deeper look at the potential first five selections.

Mock First Round

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, Edge, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, Edge, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Clelin Ferrell, Edge, Clemson

8. Detroit Lions: Rashan Gary, Edge, Michigan

9. Buffalo Bills: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

10. Denver Broncos: Montez Sweat, Edge, Mississippi State

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State

12. Green Bay Packers: Devin White, LB, LSU

13. Miami Dolphins: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

14. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

17. Cleveland Browns: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

18. Minnesota Vikings: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

19. Tennessee Titans: Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

21. Seattle Seahawks: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

22. Baltimore Ravens: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

23. Houston Texans: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Jachai Polite, Edge, Florida

26. Indianapolis Colts: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

31. Los Angeles Rams: Jaylon Ferguson, Edge, Louisiana Tech

32. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Top-5 Breakdown

Kyler Murray to the Cardinals

Leading up the draft, there will be debate over whether the Cardinals should move on from Josh Rosen after one season and select Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, the talented 2018 Heisman Trophy winner who chose the NFL over a pro baseball career.

Arizona is beginning a new era with Kliff Kingsbury as head coach, and Murray could be the type of talent to lead a turnaround for the franchise.

NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported over the weekend that many around the league expect the Cardinals to pick Murray at No. 1.

Expect that to come to fruition and to see Murray in the desert in 2019.

Nick Bosa to the 49ers, Josh Allen to the Jets

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

This year's draft class is loaded with elite pass-rushers, none better than former Ohio State standout Nick Bosa.

When the Cardinals select Murray, that will allow the 49ers to pick Bosa, arguably the top defensive player in the class, at No. 2. The younger brother of the Los Angeles Chargers' Joey missed most of the 2018 season to recover from injuries and prepare for the draft, so he'll be ready to help improve San Francisco's pass rush.

Former Kentucky edge-rusher Josh Allen is another of the elite prospects in the class, so expect to see the Jets select the former Wildcat at No. 3 with Bosa off the board.

Both teams' defenses could use a boost in 2019, and these selections will be a good way to help.

Quinnen Williams to the Raiders, Jonah Williams to the Buccaneers

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Alabama is one of the top college football programs in the country, and the Crimson Tide have sent many talented players onto the NFL over the past decade. This year, their two best former players in the class are a pair of linemen—defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and offensive tackle Jonah Williams.

The Raiders have three first-round picks this year, and this will be a strong way to start their draft. Quinnen Williams is possibly the best defensive tackle in this year's class and will become an immediate force in the middle of Oakland's defensive line.

The Buccaneers struggled up front on offense last season, so Jonah Williams should help stabilize their offensive line.

According to ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, Tampa Bay plans to start Jameis Winston at quarterback in 2019. Helping to fortify its offensive line will aid Winston during the upcoming season.