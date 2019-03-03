Alliance of American Football 2019 Results: Week 4 Scores from Sunday

Kevin C. Cox/AAF/Getty Images

Week 4 of the Alliance of American Football schedule wrapped up Sunday with two games, highlighted by the San Antonio Commanders ending their two-game losing streak and handing the Birmingham Iron their first defeat.

The Iron, coming off a season-high 28 points last week against the Atlanta Legends, started their game against San Antonio at a disadvantage. Center J.C. Hassenauer was among their list of inactives because of a knee injury.

In the final game of the weekend schedule, the Legends will attempt to get their first-ever victory against the Arizona Hotshots.

Week 4 Results

San Antonio Commanders (2-2) 12, Birmingham Iron (3-1) 11

Atlanta Legends (0-3) vs. Arizona Hotshots (2-1), 8 p.m. ET

The Commanders were able to hang on for a win over Birmingham despite scoring just 12 points, committing two turnovers and gaining 256 yards on offense.

Kenneth Farrow II shouldered a heavy load for San Antonio's offense. The 25-year-old had an AAF-record 142 rushing yards on 30 carries.

While Farrow did the bulk of the work, Trey Williams scored the Commanders' only touchdown from 12 yards out in the third quarter to break a 3-3 tie:

The combination of Farrow and Williams made up for a rough day by quarterback Logan Woodside. He was just 11-of-25 for 106 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Accuracy hasn't been a strength for Woodside, who is completing just 49.6 percent of his attempts this season. His five interceptions are the second-most in the league, so head coach Mike Riley's game plan to rely on the run worked to perfection.

It wasn't without drama, though. Birmingham quarterback Luis Perez engineered a scoring drive late in the fourth quarter that included this 34-yard hookup with DeVozea Felton:

Trent Richardson capped off the drive with a touchdown from one yard out. A successful two-point conversion cut the deficit to 12-11.

The Iron's comeback attempt came up short when Perez's onside-kick attempt was intercepted by Orion Stewart. San Antonio ran out the final 1:41 to secure the victory.

The Commanders will look to keep their momentum going in Week 5 when they take on Arizona. Things won't get any easier for the Iron when they take on the Orlando Apollos, who are the only undefeated team in the AAF after four weeks.