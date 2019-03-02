Josh Rosen Trade Rumors: Redskins Have 'Openly' Discussed QB If Made Available

John Froschauer/Associated Press

Even though Josh Rosen hasn't officially been made available in trade talks by the Arizona Cardinals, one potential suitor has emerged for the second-year quarterback.

Per Tony Pauline of DraftAnalyst.com, the Washington Redskins have "openly spoken" about trading for Rosen if he is put on the market.

Rumors about Rosen's future with the Cardinals have already picked up steam thanks to Kyler Murray's presence in the 2019 NFL draft.

Per NFL Network's Kimberly Jones (h/t NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman), people around the league are "beginning to believe almost universally" that Murray will be taken by Arizona with the No. 1 overall pick.



After being drafted 10th overall last year, Rosen struggled as a rookie for the Cardinals. He threw for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 14 games.

Washington seems likely to be in the market for a long-term answer at quarterback. The team thinks Alex Smith will miss all of 2019 because of the broken leg he suffered in Week 11 against the Houston Texans, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Despite Rosen's numbers, it's easy to see why he would be an attractive trade candidate to teams that need a quarterback. He's only 22 years old, and his cap number will be under $6 million for each of the next three seasons.