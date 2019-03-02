NFL Mock Draft 2019: 1st-Round Projections for Top Prospects After Combine Day 2

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine kicked off on Tuesday. Unless you're a big fan of registrations and medical exams, though, the exciting stuff didn't start until Thursday. That's when the first set of measurements and workouts took place.

Friday marked the second day of combine workouts and the first day of field drills—offensive linemen, special teamers, kickers and running backs participated in drills. Naturally, the day also brought rumors along with it.

Below, you will find some of the latest buzz after Day 2 of combine workouts. First, though, is an updated mock draft based on early combine results, prospect potential and team needs.

2019 NFL Mock Draft Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

12. Green Bay Packers: Devin White, LB, LSU

13. Miami Dolphins: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

14. Atlanta Falcons: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

15. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

17. Cleveland Browns: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

18. Minnesota Vikings: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

19. Tennessee Titans: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

23. Houston Texans: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

26. Indianapolis Colts: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

31. Los Angeles Rams: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

32. New England Patriots: Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

Murray Won't Work Out on Saturday

For most casual football fans, Saturday is going to be the highlight of the combine—which is why it will get plenty of television coverage. Quarterbacks, tight ends and wide receivers will participate in field drills.

There's nothing that fans love more than watching quarterbacks run the 40 in shorts.

All kidding aside, the quarterbacks are one of the top draws of the combine because of the high-profile nature of the position. However, one of the top prospects won't be working out at all with the other signal-callers. Oklahoma's Kyler Murray will instead work out at his pro day.

This isn't a major shock, as draft prospects often prefer the more-controlled confines of a pro day for their workouts. In Murray's case, though, his decision may have more to do with his size.

There have been plenty of questions surrounding Murray's slight and short frame—and coming in at 5'10" and 207 pounds was a big deal. However, Murray likely trained specifically to put on weight over the past month or so in order to help change the perception that he's too small for the rigors of the NFL.

Between now and Oklahoma's pro day—which is on March 13—Murray will probably drop back down to a more natural weight and prepare specifically for workouts. It would be surprising to see him weigh in again at his pro day.

So teams now know that Murray can pack on some weight. What they won't know is if he can carry that weight and still perform at his best.

Metcalf, Harry Destroy the Bench Press

Mississippi wide receiver D.K. Metcalf doesn't look like your typical wideout. He looks more like a high-end linebacker—or a bodybuilder or perhaps a cyborg sent from the future to catch footballs. Metcalf is a big, big wideout.

"We had an Ole Miss WR by the name of D.K. Metcalf come into our room yesterday. He looked like Jim Brown," Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said, per Trevor Sikkema of the Draft Network. "He's the biggest wideout I've ever seen."

Metcalf is strong too, as evidenced by the 27 reps on the 225-pound bench press he performed at the combine. That's one rep fewer than future Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas produced at his combine.

What's interesting, though, is that Arizona State wide receiver N'Keal Harry, who isn't quite as muscle-bound as Metcalf, also put up 27 reps on the bench press. So the hulking Metcalf wasn't able to separate himself in the strength department.

If one of these top receiver prospects is going to separate himself at the combine, it's going to occur during Saturday's field drills.

Little Fails to Impress

While Metcalf and Harry may be raising their stocks at the combine, Mississippi offensive tackle and potential first-round pick Greg Little may be hurting his. He didn't even participate in the bench press, which is an issue because linemen, perhaps more than any other position, need to possess upper-body stamina.

Little also produced a slow 5.33-second 40 and an abysmal 25-inch vertical jump. As Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller pointed out, this raises more concerns than answers:

Now, Little may dominate in the bench press and fly down the track at his pro day and erase much of the negative momentum from the combine. The issue is this: Had Little produced respectable numbers in the 40 and the vertical jump, he could rest on those numbers and train specifically for the bench press at his pro day, which isn't until March 29.

But Little needs a complete pro-day workout in order to convince teams the combine was a fluke.