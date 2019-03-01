Johnny Manziel's Wife Bre Sets Half-Marathon Record Pace Amid Controversy

Jae Hong/Associated Press

Bre Tiesi-Manziel, wife of Johnny Manziel, is the subject of controversy after participating in a half-marathon in California on Feb. 16.

In the official results for the Divas Half-Marathon, Tiesi-Manziel finished the 13.1-mile run in 1:59.22. An investigation into Tiesi-Manziel's mile splits, though, turned up some suspicious results.

Per LetsRun.com (h/t Yahoo Sports' Cassandra Negley), Tiesi-Manziel was running at a 14:15 minutes per mile pace through 6.4 miles and a 9:03 minute-per-mile pace overall after crossing the finish line.

The problem is her 11-mile split information can't be found, and she would've had to run the second half of the race (6.55 miles) in 26 minutes, 53 seconds to record her final time.

Per Deadspin's Patrick Redford, there was an area on the course where Tiesi-Manziel and her running partner, Khloe Terae, could have cut off a road to knock five miles off their run.

Per USA Today's Andrew Joseph, Tiesi-Manziel posted in a since-deleted Instagram story a picture of mile-marker 11 and said accusations of her cheating were "sad and pathetic." However, Redford reported that a change to the original race course would have allowed Tiesi-Manziel to pass the 11-mile marker without actually having run 11 miles.

Negley noted Tiesi-Manziel's pace for the final 6.7 miles of the race would have been four minutes per mile. The women's world record for fastest mile run is 4:12.56 set by Svetlana Masterkova, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Masterkova has two Olympic gold medals after winning the women's 800-meter and 1,500-meter races in 1996.

This is turning out to be a rough week for the Manziel family. Johnny is currently looking for work following his release by the CFL's Montreal Alouettes after it was determined he failed to meet the terms of his contract.