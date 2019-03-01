Le'Veon Bell Shares Bryce Harper Recruiting Him to Eagles in Instagram Story

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Before his record-setting contract with the Philadelphia Phillies has even become official, Bryce Harper is already doing everything he can to bring championships to the City of Brotherly Love.

And not just in baseball.

When news of Harper's 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies broke on Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell gave the 2015 National League MVP a shoutout.

That's when Harper made a recruiting pitch to the soon-to-be free agent to join the Eagles:

"Aye come join!" Harper wrote to Bell in an Instagram direct message. "Let's take this city by storm. Bring as many titles as we can to the greatest city in the world. Brotherly Love. #SecureTheBag"

Perhaps the outfielder should've offered to buy the running back a dinner or two, given he just reached an agreement for nearly a third of a billion dollars.

Bell appears destined for the open market when the new league year begins on March 13. The three-time Pro Bowler opted to sit the 2018 campaign out rather than play under the franchise tag for the second consecutive season after failing to come to terms on a long-term extension with Pittsburgh.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert told ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler last week that the team will not use the franchise tag on Bell this time around, making the 27-year-old an unrestricted free agent.

It remains to be seen if the Eagles will pursue Bell in free agency. If so, Bell could find himself remaining in Pennsylvania, joining Harper in Philadelphia.