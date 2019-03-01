Chiefs Proposing OT Rule Change to Give Both Teams Ball After AFC Title Loss

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

After seeing their season come to an end last season with NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes on the sidelines, the Kansas City Chiefs are seeking change to the league's overtime rules.

Kansas City general manager Brett Veach revealed on PFT Live on Friday that Chiefs coach Andy Reid is preparing to make a proposal to the NFL that would guarantee each team at least one possession in overtime moving forward.

"Coach is working on that," Veach said (h/t Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith). "I think everybody wants a chance for guys to do what they do. I don't really see the downside of having that. Especially when you have a player like Pat Mahomes. It would have been a lot of fun. I think people, if they weren't already tuned in for a great game, would have turned on that overtime."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.