NFL Teams Destined to Disappoint in 2019

The Chicago Bears were one of the NFL's most surprising success stories last year. They went from 5-11 in 2017 to winning 12 games and the NFC North title. However, they'll regress for several reasons.

The most obvious is they'll play a first-place schedule rather than a last-place one. Their two games against same-place finishers include a home contest against the New Orleans Saints and a road tilt against the Los Angeles Rams. While the Bears are on the same level as those teams, they'll be tough matchups.

Still, defensive issues could outweigh all that. The Bears had the top-ranked scoring defense in 2018, allowing just 17.7 points per game. But with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio gone to Denver, the group could take a slight hit in 2019.

Even more concerning is the potential takeaway regression. Chicago had 36 of them in 2018—five more than the next team (Cleveland Browns). If that number dips even a little, it could be the difference in a few wins.

The Bears are in one of football's most competitive divisions, and it wouldn't be a surprise if that catches up with them. Expect Chicago to be in the playoff hunt but to drop off some next season.