2019 NFL Free Agents: Latest Rumors and Predictions Surrounding Top Players

NFL teams will be able to start making major moves to improve their rosters in less than two weeks.

The 2019 league year will commence March 14 at 4 p.m. ET, and that's when teams will be able to sign free-agents off opponents' rosters.

This is a vital tool for all teams, as NFL rosters are constantly changing due to injuries, the aging process, the salary cap and competition for key roster spots.

There are a number of big-name free agents who will be in a position to sign big-money contracts.

After looking at the top-10 free agents available, read on for key rumors on Nick Foles, Randall Cobb and Golden Tate.

Rank, Player, Team, Predicted Landing Spot

1. DE Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans, Houston Texans

2. QB Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars

3. DE-OLB Dee Ford, Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals

4. DL Trey Flowers, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions

5. RB Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets

6. DE Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins

7. DE Frank Clark, Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals

8. SS Landon Collins, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons

9. LB C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Ravens

10. DT Ndamukong Suh, Los Angles Rams, New England Patriots

Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles

Foles has been on track to become a free agent since leading the Philadelphia Eagles to their spectacular Super Bowl run at the conclusion of the 2017 season.

He took over after starting quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a torn ACL against the Los Angeles Rams late in the season, and Foles did not put a foot out of line.

Foles led Philadelphia to playoff victories over the Atlanta Falcons and the Minnesota Vikings before he outdueled Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII.

Foles once again had to take control of the offense in 2018 following another Wentz injury, and he helped the Eagles overcome ordinary play and make the playoffs with a strong late-season run. The Eagles defeated the Chicago Bears in a wild-card playoff game before suffering a narrow defeat against the New Orleans Saints in the divisional playoffs.

The 30-year-old completed 77-of-106 passes for 971 yards with six touchdowns and one interception in the 2017 postseason, and he completed 43-of-71 passes for 467 yards with three TDs and four interceptions during last year's playoffs.

The Eagles announced this week that they would not franchise Foles and that they would allow him to test the market as a free agent.

A Super Bowl-winning quarterback on the open market is bound to attract offers, and the Jacksonville Jaguars appear to have the lead for Foles' services, per ESPN.com's NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Golden Tate, Philadelphia Eagles

Tate has been one of the gutsiest and toughest receivers throughout his career with the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.

Tate was at his best with the Lions between 2014 and 2017, catching 90 passes or more in each of those seasons. He split last year between the Lions and the Eagles, catching 74 passes for 795 yards with four touchdowns.

The 30-year-old will be a free agent at the start of the league year, and he has expressed a desire to play with the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

Tate indicated on the Prostyle Podcast (h/t NBCSports' Phil Perry) that playing with the Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady is something he wants to pursue. Tate has demonstrated his consistency and his ability to catch passes in traffic, work the sideline and turn third-down plays into first downs.

He is not a speedster, but he is often balanced after the catch, and that allows him to pick up yards.

This is likely to be his last chance to earn a significant contract. If he is more interested in a title than he is in maximizing his salary, the Patriots could be an alternative if head coach Bill Belichick is equally interested in his services.

The Pats don't have an abundance of big-play receivers, but the question is whether Tate can stay at his current level or if he is starting a downhill descent.

While Tate may want to play with the Patriots, there's no indication that the team have the same desire. That will come to the surface at the start of the league year.

Randall Cobb, Green Bay Packers

Cobb has been a solid receiver for the Packers, but his numbers have been trending downward in recent seasons.

After catching 91 passes for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns in the 2014 season, he has not been able to match those totals.

He caught 79 passes in 2015, and he followed with 60 and 66 receptions the following two years. He was limited to playing nine games last season as a result of a hamstring injury, and he caught 38 passes for 383 yards and two touchdowns.

The 28-year-old receiver should be coming into some of the best years of his career, but he is going to have to prove himself all over again.

NFL Network insider Michael Silver tweeted that he did not believe the Packers would be one of the teams interested in his services.

Cobb has had the benefit of working with Aaron Rodgers for the first eight years of his career, and while he won't have the superb quarterback throwing to him if Silver's tweet is correct, he still has the hands and slick moves to remain productive.