UFC HOFer Matt Hughes Denies Domestic Violence Allegations from Wife, Brother

Former UFC welterweight champion Matt Hughes has denied allegations of domestic violence by his wife, Audra Hughes, and his brother.

On Thursday, Hughes released a statement on Instagram after TMZ Sports reported Tuesday that his wife and brother, Audra and Mark Hughes, had each obtained a restraining order against him. Audra said Hughes committed a series of physical attacks on her, while Mark's request came after Hughes allegedly "roughed up" Mark's 15-year-old son in September.

Hughes' statement made reference to serious brain injuries he suffered in June 2017 when his car was struck by a train:

"Unfortunately, my marriage was not perfect long before the accident, but NEVER, NEVER, NEVER would I, or have I, physically hurt those who I care about most," Hughes wrote.

"I do not resent those who are trying to hurt me and paint me out to be a monster through these false accusations. I understand now that they are just doing what they need to do in order to rid me of their lives forever so theirs can return to normalcy."

The 45-year-old Illinois native said his "life has been changed forever" by the crash and that he's "not the same person." He added that some days are "absolute hell."

"If there is one silver lining that this accident has revealed, it is the ability to see who my true friends are," Hughes wrote. "To know who are faithful and have never given up on me even when I am at my lowest. Thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I do not know where I would be without you."

Court documents from Audra's request for a restraining order said Hughes also threatened to shoot her during an argument in July, per TMZ Sports.

Alexander K. Lee and Marc Raimondi of MMA Fighting reported court records show Matt Hughes filed for divorce on Feb. 21.

The two-time welterweight champion last fought at UFC 135 in September 2011. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in May 2010.

Prior to his MMA career, Hughes was a decorated wrestler at the high school and collegiate levels.