Russia Bans Athletes from Drinking Beer Before, During Drug Testing

Russia has banned its athletes from consuming alcohol while going through drug-testing protocols, according to the Associated Press on Friday.

Margarita Pakhnotskaya, the deputy CEO of the Russian anti-doping agency, told the AP that the rule was put in place because athletes have been known to become unruly, especially those in track and field.

"It is not very good for athletes' behavior at doping control, politeness and following the rules," Pakhnotskaya said. "They'd be rude, a bit aggressive."

Not only that, but beer can interfere with test results.

"Beer influenced it a lot," Pakhnotskaya noted while saying that there is no proof of athletes using beer to beat the system. "It could cause or hide some changes."

Now, athletes will have to use water provided by drug testers if they need help producing urine.

Athletes will not receive an immediate doping ban if they are found to have consumed alcohol, though. Anyone spotted with alcohol during testing will, however, receive a "strict" warning. If the athlete does not cooperate at that point, they will be referred to their respective sport's governing body.

Russia's Olympic team was barred from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, as a result of "systemic manipulation of the anti-doping rules and system in Russia." Some Russian athletes were still able to participate in the Winter Games, but they were required to wear neutral uniforms as the International Olympic Committee did not permit the Russian flag to be used.