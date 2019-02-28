Collin Sexton, Cavaliers Beat Kevin Knox, Knicks Amid Race for Zion Williamson

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers pulled out a 125-118 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Thursday evening.

Kevin Love led all scorers with 26 points. Cavs rookie point guard and No. 8 overall selection Collin Sexton dropped 22 points and made several key plays in the fourth quarter as part of a 17-4 run that swung the Cavs in front 119-115 after being down 111-102 with 4:42 left to play.



Alongside Sexton in the Cavs' final push was fellow point guard Jordan Clarkson, who also scored 22 points.

Knicks second-round rookie Mitchell Robinson followed up his six-block performance earlier this week with two blocks, 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Fellow rookies Kevin Knox (No. 9 overall) and Allonzo Trier (undrafted) chipped in 8 points and 22 points, respectively.

The Knicks entered the game on a two-game winning streak—with both victories coming at home—after slogging through an 18-game losing streak through January and February. With the win, Cleveland (14-47) keeps a one-game advantage over the Knicks (13-48) in the basement of the league.

What's Next?

The Cavaliers will host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, while the Knicks will travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Sunday afternoon.

