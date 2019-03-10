Ex-Wisconsin QB Alex Hornibrook Reportedly Will Transfer to FSU

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Quarterback Alex Hornibrook will reportedly play his final season of college football at Florida State, according to Chris Nee of 247Sports.



Per that report: "Following an official visit that spanned from Friday to Sunday morning, former Wisconsin quarterback Hornibrook has decided to transfer to FSU, according to a source with knowledge of the visit. Hornibrook has yet to publicly state his intention to transfer to FSU."

Michael Langston of Warchant.com also reported Hornibrook's transfer to Florida State.

Hornibrook spent the previous three seasons as Wisconsin's starting quarterback. He went 26-6 in 32 starts and threw for 5,438 yards, 47 touchdowns (33 interceptions) and completed 60.5 percent of his attempts.

The fifth-year senior wrote in an Instagram post on Feb. 27 he had entered the NCAA transfer portal.

"Alex informed us of his decision to leave the team earlier today," Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst told reporters. "He contributed to a lot of our recent success, and we want to thank him for all he did for our program. We wish him the best of luck."

The Badgers scored a huge win in recruiting this year with Graham Mertz committing to the school. The Kansas native is a 4-star prospect and No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the 2019 class, per 247Sports.

Even though Chryst hasn't stated Mertz will be the team's starting quarterback next season, Hornibrook's decision to transfer opened the door wide-open for the true freshman.

Meanwhile, Hornibrook will look to re-establish himself coming off an inconsistent 2018 season. He only started nine of Wisconsin's 13 games because of a concussion and back injury.

Florida State is the perfect fit for Hornibrook to get back on track, as the team will give him an opportunity to compete for the starting job this season. He brings an excellent resume to the program, including leading Wisconsin to a 13-1 record and appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game in 2017.

At his best, Hornibrook is a quarterback who can create big plays down the field. He's susceptible to turnovers while trying to make something happen, but there is plenty of upside for the Seminoles to build around in 2019.

And the team will get some much-needed reinforcements at quarterback after dismissing Deondre Francois in February.

Junior James Blackman was next in line to take over the offense in 2019. He started the team's final 12 games as a freshman two years ago when Francois injured his patellar tendon in the season opener against Alabama.

Blackman looked capable under center with 2,230 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. It's still possible for him to win the starting job coming out of spring practice, but Hornibrook's presence at least gives head coach Willie Taggart another option.

Florida State will be looking for some sort of spark after a disappointing 5-7 record in 2018. It snapped a streak of 41 consecutive winning seasons and 36 straight bowl appearances.