Bryce Harper in Phillies Jersey Revealed as MLB The Show 19 Cover Athlete

Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

MLB The Show 19 is wasting no time making adjustments to its cover.

The upcoming video game, which previously had Harper on the cover wearing a hoodie, released an updated version that features the reported newest Philadelphia Phillie on Thursday:

It's unclear if that's the exact cover of the game or if there will be more alterations. MLB The Show 19 is set to be released March 26, so there is enough time for adjustment—particularly regarding the digital versions.

Harper, 26, reportedly agreed to a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies earlier Thursday, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. The deal is the richest in MLB and North American sports history and will likely tie Harper to the Phillies for the duration of his prime, if not the remainder of his career.

Harper will make his first appearance on the cover of a video game at a time when he's perhaps the sport's most famous face. The 2015 NL MVP kept fans on the edge of their seats nearly the entire winter in a drawn-out free-agency process that drew collusion speculation—right up until the point the contract numbers came in.

Harper will stay in a familiar division, the NL East, and play for a fanbase that spent all offseason rabidly begging him to sign.

Odds are MLB The Show will get a few extra sales based on Phillies fans wanting their first taste of Harper in their favorite team's uniform.