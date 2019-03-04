One Bold Prediction for Each Top 2019 MLB Trade Target

1 of 10

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

If the San Francisco Giants trade Madison Bumgarner to a team in the National League Central, all the signs point toward the Milwaukee Brewers being the lucky recipient of the ace left-hander, per Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com.

Unless, perhaps, the St. Louis Cardinals intervene.

Though they don't immediately come to mind as a team in need of starting pitching help, their rotation is on thin ice. Carlos Martinez, who made only 18 starts in 2018, is already having problems with his shoulder. Meanwhile, neither Adam Wainwright nor Michael Wacha is a paragon of durability.

Bumgarner, 29, has had injuries of his own over the last two seasons, but they resulted from a fluky dirt-bike accident and an equally fluky line drive. He's healthy now and looking good as he prepares for his final season before free agency.

The Cardinals have the No. 12 farm system in MLB, plus a spare young outfielder in muscly slugger Tyler O'Neill. They therefore match up well as a trade partner with the prospect- and outfield-needy Giants.

The Cardinals also have two things that would help them get the most out of Bumgarner: a home ballpark that suppresses fly balls and a strong outfield defense that racked up 24 defensive runs saved last year.