Bayley, Sasha Banks Beat Nia Jax, Tamina; Retain Women's Tag Titles at Fastlane

In their first title defense, Bayley and Sasha Banks beat Nia Jax and Tamina at Fastlane on Sunday to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Bayley surprised Jax by countering a powerbomb into a hurricanrana for the win.

Jax and Tamina didn't stop after the bell rang, though. They attacked Sasha and Bayley and then turned their attention toward Beth Phoenix, who was calling the match from the announce table. Natalya tried to come to Phoenix's aid, to no avail.

After winning at Elimination Chamber to become the first WWE women's tag team champions, Bayley and Banks made it clear they were open to defending the titles against any opponent and at any time.

Jax and Tamina became the first team to step up to them on Raw after Elimination Chamber, and The Boss 'n' Hug Connection refused to back down.

While the challengers did not win at Elimination Chamber, they acquitted themselves well. They dominated a sizable portion of the match and put a hurting on every other team before eventually getting eliminated from the bout.

The loss did little to deter Jax and Tamina, as they felt they were truly deserving of the women's tag team championships and aimed to prove that by challenging Bayley and The Boss.

Jax and Tamina held the power advantage, but The Huggable One and Banks have been teaming together for longer. They are also more accomplished as singles wrestlers than their challengers at this juncture of their careers.

Both Bayley and Banks held the NXT Women's Championship, while the former is a one-time Raw women's champion and The Boss is a four-time holder of the same belt. Jax has held the Raw women's title once as well, but her reign was fairly short-lived before dropping it back to Alexa Bliss.

For the past several months, Bayley and Banks have been open about their desire to see women's tag team titles introduced in WWE, and they left no doubt they wanted to be the first ones to win and defend the championships.

They immediately became the favorites to win them when the titles were first announced, and they didn't disappoint by prevailing at Elimination Chamber on February 17 despite being the first entrants.

Bayley and Banks are no strangers to overcoming the odds during their careers, and Sunday was another example of that. Although they had a major size disadvantage, The Boss 'n' Hug Connection looked to make up for it with heart and technical ability.

That worked out in the team's favor, and the two Superstars are now set to enter WrestleMania 35 as the WWE women's tag team champions.

Since the titleholders have said they are open to defending against anyone on Raw, SmackDown Live or NXT, the list of potential opponents is virtually endless.

Facing a returning team such as Trish Stratus and Lita is even possible, and it would go a long way toward making the women's tag team titles prestigious prizes in WWE.

Tamina and Jax, meanwhile, appear to be on a collision course with Phoenix and Natalya.

