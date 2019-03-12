Who Are the Biggest Trade Targets of the 2019 NFL Offseason?March 12, 2019
The NFL offseason is in full swing, and some big names are already on the move.
Over the weekend, the Oakland Raiders agreed to trade third- and fifth-round picks to the Pittsburgh Steelers for star wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Meanwhile, the New York Giants agreed Friday to send outside linebacker Olivier Vernon and a fourth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for right guard Kevin Zeitler and a fifth-round pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Those aren't the only big names who'll be traded this offseason.
Some teams may decide to flip certain players before they become free agents in a year or two. Others might hope to free up cap space or have a younger, cheaper player in line to fill a veteran's role. And some players may be attempting to force their way out, too.
Regardless of the reason, the following players could be traded in the days, weeks or months to come.
Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears
As a rookie, Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard finished second in the NFL with 1,313 rushing yards. However, his production began to drop off over the next two seasons, which could have the Bears ready to move on from the 2016 fifth-round pick.
During the NFL Scouting Combine, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported the Bears are shopping Howard.
The 24-year-old averaged only 3.7 yards per carry this past season, and he's set to be a free agent when his rookie deal is up after the 2019 season. Given the diminishing value of running backs and the promising prospects in this year's draft class, the Bears may struggle to generate much of a market for Howard.
If the Bears do find a taker, they might be able to land a middle- or late-round draft pick. They could then spend that pick to select a complement to electrifying scatback Tarik Cohen.
A new team with a different offensive scheme might be just what Howard needs to become one of the NFL's more productive backs once again.
John Ross, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross is working on developing into a more complete wide receiver, but he may have to hit the reset button with a new team in 2019.
Two years after he recorded the fastest 40-yard dash in combine history, the Bengals are reportedly shopping Ross around in hopes of a fresh start for both parties, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Knee and shoulder injuries limited Ross to only three games as a rookie, and he finished that season with zero catches on two targets. The 23-year-old did manage to carve out a role in the red zone this past season, catching 21 passes for 210 yards and seven touchdowns.
A team that enjoys airing it out with multiple-receiver packages may take a flier on Ross to see whether it can mold him into one of the league's more explosive players.
Jimmy Smith, CB, Baltimore Ravens
Cornerback Jimmy Smith has been a key member of the Baltimore Ravens defense since 2011, and he helped the Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII. However, the 30-year-old is one of the most expensive players on the Ravens, and he has missed significant time in recent years.
Smith will count for nearly $16 million against the Ravens' cap in 2019, according to Spotrac, and he has missed 13 games over the past three seasons.
That led The Athletic's Jeff Zreibec to speculate in early February about the Ravens' plan for Smith moving forward:
"If the Ravens' plan is indeed to move on from cornerback Jimmy Smith, who has a $16 million cap hit in 2019, You'd think that [general manager Eric] DeCosta would at least aggressively shop the 30-year-old to see if the team could recoup a mid-to-late-round pick in return. Given Smith's salary and his detailed injury history, I'm skeptical that there would be a trade market. However, if Smith hits the open market, he will automatically be one of the top cornerbacks available."
The Ravens have a pair of promising young defensive backs in Marlon Humphrey and Tavon Young, so trading Smith would make sense. His cap hit may deter some suitors, but getting back a middle- or late-round pick is better than cutting him and receiving no draft compensation in return.
Robert Quinn, DE, Miami Dolphins
Robert Quinn was once among the league's most dominant pass-rushers, but his productivity has declined in recent years. As a result, the Miami Dolphins may want to move on from the 28-year-old.
One year after trading for Quinn, the Dolphins are reportedly shopping him, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. If they can't find a trade partner, they may wind up releasing him.
Quinn is heading into the final year of his contract and is set to count for nearly $13 million against Miami's cap, per Spotrac. Considering he finished with only 6.5 sacks in 16 games this past season, the Dolphins likely want to find a cheaper and/or more productive option.
During his time with the Rams, Quinn was a two-time Pro Bowler. In 2013, he had a career-high 19 sacks, seven forced fumbles and a league-leading 23 tackles for loss.
With the Dolphins heading into a rebuild, Quinn no longer aligns with their timeline.
Nelson Agholor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor looked like a draft bust during his first two NFL seasons, but the 2015 first-round pick has turned his career around ever since.
After catching only 59 passes for 648 yards and three touchdowns across his first two seasons, Agholor came into his own over the last two years, hauling in 126 receptions for 1,504 yards and 12 TDs.
However, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the Eagles "are open" to trading the 25-year-old.
The Eagles reportedly agreed Monday to acquire wideout DeSean Jackson from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. With Agholor heading into the final year of his rookie contract, the Eagles may look to flip him if they don't intend to sign him to an extension.
Agholor should get paid handsomely after the 2019 season, but in the meantime, teams may attempt to acquire him for a middle-round pick.
Frank Clark, DE, Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks used their franchise tag on edge-rusher Frank Clark, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be suiting up for them in 2019.
According to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, "there's been a lot of chatter among teams looking to trade for premium [pass-rushers]" such as Clark, Dee Ford of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jadeveon Clowney of the Houston Texans.
Clark is only 25 years old, and he racked up a career-high 13 sacks this past season. His 32 sacks over the past three seasons rank ninth leaguewide.
The question is whether the Seahawks would be willing to part with such a productive pass-rusher. According to Pro Football Focus, Clark had 69 quarterback pressures last season. Jarran Reed was second on the team with 55, and Quinton Jefferson was in third with only 31.
Any team trying to trade for Clark may have to pay a pretty penny, but that won't deter some suitors.
Josh Rosen, QB, Arizona Cardinals
Armed with the No. 1 overall pick, the Arizona Cardinals have big decisions to make regarding the future of their franchise.
At the combine, NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported "people are beginning to believe almost universally" that the Cardinals will use the top overall pick on Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. Doing so would likely force them to move on from Josh Rosen, who they traded up to select at No. 10 overall last April.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "multiple teams" inquired about Rosen's availability at the combine. However, the Cardinals "did not give those teams any indication that they are willing to move on from Rosen at this time," per Schefter.
While Rosen struggled as a rookie, teams will likely jump at the chance to acquire a young, talented quarterback. Rosen spent much of the season running for his life behind an injury-ravaged offensive line, which led to him being sacked 45 times.
A fresh start behind a reliable offensive line could be what Rosen needs to get his career back on track.
Dee Ford, OLB, Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs used their franchise tag on Dee Ford, but "they will listen to trade offers" for him, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The 27-year-old was a productive pass-rusher in 2018, tallying a career-high 13 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and a league-leading seven forced fumbles. However, the Chiefs are moving to a 4-3 defensive front under new defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, which could be a difficult transition for a 3-4 edge-rusher.
While the Chiefs need pass-rushers who can get to the quarterback, Ford's trade value couldn't be much higher than it is right now.
The San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers "have expressed interest" in trading for Ford, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He added the Chiefs may be willing to move Ford for a second-round pick.
Ford may remain with the Chiefs in 2019, but the opportunity to land a Pro Bowl pass-rusher will have plenty of teams giving Kansas City a call.