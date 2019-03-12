Who Are the Biggest Trade Targets of the 2019 NFL Offseason?

0 of 8

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NFL offseason is in full swing, and some big names are already on the move.

Over the weekend, the Oakland Raiders agreed to trade third- and fifth-round picks to the Pittsburgh Steelers for star wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Meanwhile, the New York Giants agreed Friday to send outside linebacker Olivier Vernon and a fourth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for right guard Kevin Zeitler and a fifth-round pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Those aren't the only big names who'll be traded this offseason.

Some teams may decide to flip certain players before they become free agents in a year or two. Others might hope to free up cap space or have a younger, cheaper player in line to fill a veteran's role. And some players may be attempting to force their way out, too.

Regardless of the reason, the following players could be traded in the days, weeks or months to come.