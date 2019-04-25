NFL Draft Rumors: Raiders, Jets Discussing Trade Swapping No. 3 and No. 4 Picks

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Hours before the 2019 NFL draft got underway Thursday night, The Athletic's Connor Hughes reported that the New York Jets have held discussions with the Oakland Raiders about a trade involving their No. 3 pick and Oakland's No. 4 selection.

Hughes didn't stop there, adding that the Jets have also had dialogue with the Buffalo Bills about a potential trade. "Deal seems predicated on [quarterback Kyler] Murray going No. 1," he wrote.

ESPN.com's Rich Cimini first reported that the Jets were looking to trade down from No. 3 on Feb. 27 at the NFL combine.

At the time, general manager Mike Maccagnan said the team was fine with staying at No. 3, but he added that "if there's an opportunity to trade down, we would absolutely look at it."

Hughes voiced the same sentiment Thursday evening, reporting that New York has "multiple suitors" interested in its No. 3 pick, but it's "about finding the right deal."

The Jets' projected move backward in the draft comes one year after the team traded up from No. 6 to No. 3 overall to draft quarterback Sam Darnold. With their quarterback of the future in place, the Jets now have to focus on filling out the roster around him.

The franchise took a major step in that direction by signing free-agent All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell to a four-year deal.

However, a roster overhaul requires more than just one player, and New York needs more picks. The Jets' second pick in this draft is No. 68 overall.

They don't have a second-round pick in this year's draft as collateral damage in the trade up for Darnold.

The Raiders, however, have an excess of picks heading into Thursday night. Because Oakland traded linebacker Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears for the 24th pick and wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys for the 27th pick, the franchise has three first-round selections to play with.

With those late first-round selections in hand, the Raiders have the flexibility to trade up.