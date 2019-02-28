NFL Rumors: Analyzing Buzz on Nick Foles, Antonio Brown Trade, More

Butch Dill/Associated Press

While the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine has the attention of most of the football world, not every offseason duty revolves around freshmen-to-be.

The rumor mill is alive and well when it comes to NFL veterans, too.

We have the latest free-agency and trade chatter below.

Front-runner in Nick Foles Sweepstakes?

One year removed from a Super Bowl title, Nick Foles is out searching for a new employer. Philadelphia Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman told reporters Wednesday they will not place the franchise tag on Foles and instead will let him enter free agency.

"He deserves an opportunity to lead a team" Roseman said. "It's a goal of his to lead another team and lead another locker room."

Foles, who racked up four playoff wins over the past two seasons, could be the most coveted commodity on the quarterback market. While he won't be hurting for suitors, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports one team has already moved to the front of the line:

The Jacksonville Jaguars need to reset their quarterback position after failing to make it work with former No. 3 pick Blake Bortles.

While they aren't flush with cap space, they boast win-now potential few (if any) other quarterback-needy clubs can match. Jacksonville was an AFC finalist in 2017-18, and it still retains the most prominent defensive pieces who helped key that run. The Jags also hired Foles' former quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo to run their offense.

Foles doesn't have the most trustworthy track record when it comes to leading a franchise, but he basically aced every test that came his way in Philly. It will be interesting to see, though, if an organization gives him the keys or uses him more as a veteran bridge to a passing prospect.

Broncos Out on Antonio Brown?

Standout wide receiver Antonio Brown is a seven-time Pro Bowler right in the prime of his career. He just completed his sixth consecutive season with at least 1,200 receiving yards while hauling in a personal-best—and league-leading—15 touchdown receptions.

Who wouldn't want to add a player like that?

Well, the Denver Broncos, apparently. Mike Klis explained for 9News:

"The Broncos aren't interested in the Steelers' controversial receiver. Among the non-starters is Brown wants to renegotiate his current contract that pays him $15.125 million in 2019; $11.3 million in 2020 and $12.5 million in 2021.

"To pay that kind of money, AND give up a high-round draft pick, AND have to pay even more to keep Brown happy? It doesn't make sense. The Broncos need another veteran receiver to add to their group that includes Emmanuel Sanders coming off an Achilles injury, Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton and Tim Patrick. But it won't be Antonio Brown."

Klis offered John Brown—who played with Joe Flacco in Baltimore last season—as a more logical candidate.

As for Antonio Brown, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said interest in the disgruntled wideout "has grown." In other words, even if Denver is out, Pittsburgh shouldn't have trouble finding potential trade partners.

Another Go-Round for Terrell Suggs?

Terrell Suggs turned 36 in October, about a quarter of the way through his 16th NFL season. He eventually recorded seven sacks, the second-fewest he's ever had during a campaign in which he played 16 games.

It looked, perhaps, as if Father Time might have chased down T-Sizzle. But, according to Schefter, Suggs plans on giving it another go in 2019, and Baltimore would like to keep its all-time sack leader around:

Suggs is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, most recently earning the designation after an 11-sack effort in 2017. His 132.5 career sacks not only lead the Ravens, he has better than a 50-sack lead on second place (Peter Boulware, 70.0).

Having mutual interest in February doesn't guarantee Suggs will be a Raven come September. But considering they've spent the last 16 seasons together, there might be major motivation from both parties to make it to year 17.