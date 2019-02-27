Toni Harris Commits to Central Methodist; 1st Female Skill Player to Sign LOI

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Toni Harris announced her commitment to Central Methodist University on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to sign a letter of intent at a skill position in college football history.

Harris, a 5'7" safety, played at East Los Angeles College the last two seasons before being offered a scholarship by Central Methodist, a Division I NAIA college in Missouri.

She joins Becca Harris, a kicker at Adams State, as the first two women to accept a football scholarship from a college at the Division II level or higher.

"A lot of coaches didn't believe in me," Harris told ESPN. "A coach told me nobody's ever going to play you to be at the next level. In the end, you've got to push yourself. I'm going to focus on my goals."

Harris has said her goal is to eventually make the NFL.

"The NFL is the dream," Harris said. "I'm going to be working toward that until the death of me. Whether I go drafted or undrafted, I'm pretty sure I'm going to keep my faith and God is going to take me there.

Harris made three tackles during the 2018 season at Los Angeles College.