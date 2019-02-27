Johnny Manziel Favored to Play in AAF over XFL After Alouettes Release

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 27, 2019

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel between drills at his alma mater during Texas A&M's football Pro Day in College Station, Texas, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke/Associated Press

If the Alliance of American Football or XFL is looking for a big-name quarterback, Johnny Manziel is available to play in either league.

Per OddsShark, the AAF is the early odds-on-favorite (-275; bet $275 to win $100) to sign Manziel after he was released by the Canadian Football League on Wednesday.

The Montreal Alouettes said in a statement (h/t NFL Network's Ian Rapoport) that Manziel was being released after violating the terms of his agreement with the CFL that made him eligible to play.

          

