Johnny Manziel Favored to Play in AAF over XFL After Alouettes Release

If the Alliance of American Football or XFL is looking for a big-name quarterback, Johnny Manziel is available to play in either league.

Per OddsShark, the AAF is the early odds-on-favorite (-275; bet $275 to win $100) to sign Manziel after he was released by the Canadian Football League on Wednesday.

The Montreal Alouettes said in a statement (h/t NFL Network's Ian Rapoport) that Manziel was being released after violating the terms of his agreement with the CFL that made him eligible to play.

