Johnny Manziel Favored to Play in AAF over XFL After Alouettes Release

Johnny Manziel Favored to Play in AAF over XFL After Alouettes ReleaseFebruary 27, 2019
If the Alliance of American Football or XFL is looking for a big-name quarterback, Johnny Manziel is available to play in either league.
Per OddsShark, the AAF is the early odds-on-favorite (-275; bet $275 to win $100) to sign Manziel after he was released by the Canadian Football League on Wednesday.
OddsShark @OddsShark
Odds for what league Johnny Manziel will play in for his next professional football game: AAF -275 XFL +600 AFL or IFL +600 CIF, NAL or AAL +850 NFL +1200 https://t.co/XexShsQYT7
The Montreal Alouettes said in a statement (h/t NFL Network's Ian Rapoport) that Manziel was being released after violating the terms of his agreement with the CFL that made him eligible to play.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
