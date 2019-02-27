Demetrious Johnson, Eddie Alvarez Set to Make ONE Championship Debuts March 31

ONE

ONE Championship announced the full card for its highly anticipated March 31 event, ONE: A New Era. Not only will we see the promotion debuts of former UFC champions Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez, but the card also features a ONE record four title bouts, as well as all four Flyweight World Grand Prix quarterfinal matchups.

Johnson made his mark in the UFC, becoming the flyweight division's inaugural winner and keeping the belt for nearly six years. He's now ready for a new challenge.

"I spent seven years in North America fighting the best in the world," Johnson said during his introductory press conference last October. "I've never traveled to Asia to fight the best. I think now is the perfect time to do it. The biggest thing that you can expect from me for coming over here to compete in Asia is that I'll do my best. I am taking no shortcuts."

Meanwhile, former UFC Lightweight champion Alvarez, who has fought against legends like Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, Rafael dos Anjos and Conor McGregor, is out to prove a point with ONE.

"I don't know much about my opponents, but I know enough about myself," said Alvarez during a ONE event last November. "Put me against the most dangerous guys inside of this cage and I'll deliver every time."

Along with debuts from the two high-profile Americans, ONE will also showcase the some of the best Asian mixed martial artists in the world in what is the most stacked card in ONE history.

Here is everything you need to know about ONE: A New Era.

Where and How to Watch



This event will be held at Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on March 31. This will be ONE's first show in Japan.



Those in the U.S. can watch the contest on B/R Live.

The start time of the preliminary card and main card has not yet been announced.

Main Event: ONE Lightweight World Championship

(C) Eduard Folayang (21-6) vs. Shinya Aoki (42-8)

ONE Lightweight world champion Eduard Folayang of the Philippines is set to face Japanese martial arts legend and former world champion Shinya Aoki in a long-awaited rematch.



In November 2016, Folayang captured the ONE Lightweight world title from Aoki via third-round TKO, but lost the belt to Martin Nguyen a year later. Folayang reclaimed it last November after defeating Amir Khan by unanimous decision for the vacant title.

ONE Women's Strawweight World Championship

(C) Xiong Jing Nan (16-1) vs. Angela Lee (9-0)

This highly anticipated bout sees 22-year-old submission specialist and ONE Atomweight world champion Angela Lee attempting to become the first two-division women's champion in ONE history. She goes up against Xiong, whose lone loss came in 2015.

This bout was originally set for last November, but Lee pulled out due to a back injury.

ONE Middleweight World Championship

(C) Aung La N Sang (24-10) vs. Ken Hasegawa (16-3-1)

Aung La N Sang’s first encounter with Hasegawa in June of last year was a five-round thriller, one which the Burmese won in the final moments of a heated battle. The match was awarded “Bout Of The Year” honors at the 2018 Global Martial Arts Awards. Aung La N Sang and Hasegawa will meet once again in a highly-anticipated rematch that fans will hope produces the same fireworks.

ONE Bantamweight World Championship

(C) Kevin Belingon (20-5) vs. Bibiano Fernandes (22-4)

This will be the third matchup in the rivalry, just the second time in ONE history that two athletes compete in a rubber match.

The two competitors first met in January of 2016, when the Brazilian challenger made quick work of the Filipino, whom he finished via first-round submission. From there, Fernandes continued to establish himself as the most dominant ONE World Champion in history with eight successful world title defenses.



After working his way back to title contention, Belingon captured the ONE Bantamweight world championship with a split decision victory over Fernandes last November in Singapore.

ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal

Demetrious Johnson (27-3-1) vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (10-3)

Widely considered one of the best pound-for-pound mixed martial artists in history, former UFC champion Johnson makes his ONE debut in the World Grand Prix quarterfinal against Wakamatsu, who has earned nine finishes in his four-year career.

This will be Wakamatsu's first bout since losing to Danny Kingad last September, while Johnson enters the cage for the first time since losing to current UFC Flyweight champion Henry Cejudo last August.

ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal

Eddie Alvarez (29-6) vs. Timofey Nastyukhin (12-4)

Joining ONE last October, former UFC and Bellator champion Alvarez begins a new chapter in his decorated career as he faces the hard-hitting Nastyukhin in the quarterfinals of the Lightweight World Grand Prix.

This will be Nastukhin's first bout since losing to Saygid Arslanaliev last September, while Alvarez competes for the first time since losing to current #3 ranked UFC Lightweight Dustin Poirier last July.

The winner of this bout will face 10-0 American Lowen Tynanes in the semifinals, who appeared to call out Alvarez after his quarterfinal win against Honorio Benario.

Super Series: Kickboxing

Yodsanklai Fairtex (201-71-4) vs. Andy Souwer (179-19-1)

Muay Thai legend Yodsanklai Fairtex squares off against Dutch world champion kickboxer Andy Souwer.



Yodsanklai is coming off a stunning performance in Kuala Lumpur, Indonesia last December, when the martial arts veteran finished opponent Luis Regis with three rapid-fire uppercuts.



Souwer on the other hand is one of the most internationally-renowned strikers in the Netherlands and is a two-time kickboxing champion.



Preliminary Card

Danny Kingad (11-1) vs. Andrew Leone (8-4), Flyweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal

Tatsumitsu Wada (20-10-2) vs. Ivanildo (8-0), Flyweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal (Winner faces Johnson/Wakamatsu winner)

Kairat Akhmetov (24-2) vs. Reece McLaren (12-5), Flyweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal

Mei Yamaguchi (18-11-1) vs. Kseniya Lachkova (9-2)

Anthony Engelen (8-5) vs. Garry Tonon (3-0)

Rodtang Jitmuangnon (255-41-10) vs. Hakim Hamech (43-0), Muay Thai

Panicos Yusuf (37-7) vs. Mohammed Bin Mahmoud (31-3), Muay Thai

Hiroki Akimoto (20-0) vs. Joseph Lasiri (37-9), Kickboxing

Yoon Chang Min (0-1) vs. Bala Shetty (0-2)

