Watch Matt Hardy Return to WWE as Hardy Boyz Reunite; Beat Sheamus and Cesaro

Credit: WWE.com

The Hardy Boyz reunited on SmackDown Live to defeat The Bar.

Jeff Hardy is a regular member of the SmackDown Live roster, so his appearance wasn't a surprise Tuesday night. However, fans didn't expect to see Matt Hardy standing beside him as Cesaro and Sheamus waited in the ring.

Matt hit the Twist of Fate on Sheamus to set up his brother for a Swanton Bomb on The Celtic Warrior for the win.

Matt hadn't wrestled since teaming with Bray Wyatt in a losing effort to Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel last August. He was also using his "Woken" gimmick, similar to the "Broken" character that gained him popularity in Impact Wrestling.

Last September, Hardy seemingly hinted he was retiring. However, he tweeted in November he had yet to wrestle his last match with WWE.

It's unclear whether the Hardy Boyz will remain a part of the SmackDown Live tag division going forward. Perhaps they'll stick together long enough for one more WrestleMania bout.