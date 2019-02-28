MLB Power Rankings at the Start of March

6 of 6

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

5. Chicago Cubs

Yu Darvish made just eight starts after signing for $126 million. Former NL MVP Kris Bryant played hurt for much of the year and was limited to 102 games. Free-agent signing Tyler Chatwood was an absolute disaster. The bullpen struggled to find stability and had 14 different pitchers make at least 10 appearances.

And the Cubs still won 95 games.

As easy as it is to say a lot went right for the Brewers last season, it's just as easy to say a lot went wrong for the Cubs. Yes, their "financial limitations" this offseason have been maddening, but they're capable of enough in-house improvement to make up for that inactivity. This is still the team to beat in the NL Central.

4. Houston Astros

Even without Dallas Keuchel, Charlie Morton and Lance McCullers Jr., the Astros still have a potentially dominant starting staff.

Wade Miley was signed to fill one of the spots behind Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole, while Collin McHugh will move back into the rotation to fill another, leaving one spot available for some combination of Josh James, Framber Valdez and eventually Forrest Whitley.

On the offensive side, outfielder Michael Brantley was added to the mix, and a healthy Carlos Correa looks like a prime candidate for a bounce-back season. There's a lot to like in Houston.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

Corey Seager is back after playing just 26 games in 2018. Justin Turner is healthy as well after being limited to 103 games. Walker Buehler looks poised to continue his emergence as a legitimate Cy Young contender. Unclogging the outfield logjam could open the door for the next standout rookie, Alex Verdugo.

Even without any major outside additions, the Dodgers look like an improved team. And they did make some notable signings, adding A.J. Pollock to man center field and Joe Kelly to help bridge the gap to Kenley Jansen at the back of the bullpen.

The Dodgers have won the NL West title six years running, and this doesn't look like the year that streak will be snapped. Can they finally get over the hump in October and win a title?

2. New York Yankees

A full season of J.A. Happ and the addition of James Paxton could potentially turn what was the Yankees' biggest weakness—the starting rotation—into a legitimate strength.

They also bolstered the infield with the additions of DJ LeMahieu and Troy Tulowitzki, while adding lights-out reliever Adam Ottavino to an already talented relief corps.

A bounce-back season from Gary Sanchez, another step forward from Gleyber Torres, a healthy season from Aaron Judge and a productive season as the everyday first baseman by Luke Voit all seem like reasonable expectations. Look out, Red Sox.

1. Boston Red Sox

Let's just get this out of the way right off the bat: The high-profile departures of Craig Kimbrel and Joe Kelly have not left the Red Sox with a gaping hole at the back of their bullpen.

Matt Barnes and Ryan Brasier were both excellent last season and are more than capable of closing games, Steven Wright and Hector Velazquez excelled in multi-inning roles, Heath Hembree and Brandon Workman are quality middle relievers, and a healthy Tyler Thornburg could be the X-factor. There's a very real chance the bullpen is just as good in 2019, if not better.

That's the one knock on the Red Sox in their quest to repeat as World Series champs, and it's unfounded. Until another team makes an extremely convincing case, they're the team to beat.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.