UFC's Matt Hughes Accused of Violence by Wife, Brother; Given Restraining Orders

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Former UFC star Matt Hughes' wife and brother both filed and were granted restraining orders against him in 2018, according to TMZ Sports on Tuesday.

Audra Hughes said in her filing that Matt choked her in 2017 and then hit her in front of her son, their daughter and her stepfather on Dec. 12, 2018.

Hughes' twin brother, Mark, wrote that he and Matt had a falling-out over the ownership of a tractor in September 2018. Mark alleged that Matt grabbed and shook Mark's 15-year-old son when he saw the child using the tractor and then later doused the tractor in gasoline in an attempt to destroy it.

In June 2017, Hughes suffered head trauma and a brain injury after his truck was hit by a train as he was driving across the tracks.

Audra said Hughes first became violent shortly after recovering from the crash in September or October 2017. She refused to give Hughes his keys due to his brain injury, which allegedly led to Hughes choking her. Hughes then asked for the code to his gun vault, but when she refused, Audra said Hughes choked her, slammed her head against the shower wall and screamed, "This is what choking is!"

On July 21, 2018, Matt allegedly told Audra, "I'm going to f--king shoot you," after she took his phone and accused him of "communicating with multiple women."

Audra accused Matt of texting other women again on Dec. 12, 2018, which is when he allegedly hit her in front of her family members.

Hughes must stay at least 500 feet away from Audra and their children, and he must also stay away from Mark and his family.

Like Matt, Mark Hughes is a former UFC fighter. He went 6-2 as a professional and competed at UFC 28 in 2000.

His 45-year-old brother went 45-9 during his career, twice won the UFC Welterweight Championship and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. He last fought at UFC 135 in 2011.

Hughes has yet to publicly comment on the restraining orders or the allegations.