Mike Tanier's Combine Notebook, Day 1: Kyler Murray Speaks to the Skeptics

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

If someone the size of a junior varsity shooting guard tells you he plans to play in the NFL in six months, you should be skeptical.

If that same person says he planned to play baseball in the major leagues just three months ago and then reacts like he was asked to solve a word problem when asked to clarify his decision, you should be even more skeptical.

Kyler Murray skepticism is healthy and rational. He's smaller than nearly every other quarterback. He switched from planning to play baseball to entering the NFL draft just weeks ago. And he handled questions about that switch very poorly.

But "skepticism" doesn't mean taking a negative stance and defending it like Bunker Hill. It means evaluating the evidence critically and revising your opinion when new information arrives.

Murray's Thursday measurements—5'10" and one-blessed-eighth of an inch, 207 pounds, a 9½-inch handspan—quieted some of his critics. Murray is shaped more like Russell Wilson than Oliver Twist. He won't need a high chair in the huddle or snap like balsa wood upon impact.

But Murray did much more to quell skepticism Friday afternoon when he finally got the opportunity to speak for himself.

"It's a final decision," he said at the scouting combine. "I'm here. I'm ready to go.

"I was born a football player. I love this game, and there was no turning back when I made this decision. I'm 100 percent in."

Murray said NFL teams aren't questioning his commitment to football during private interviews: "For the most part, everybody's been pretty solid knowing that I'm here to play football."

He addressed the scuttlebutt that his father, former college quarterback Kevin Murray, has helicopter-parented him through the football/baseball decision process.

"As far as all that stuff everybody's saying, that he has a part in everything that I've done ... I don't know where anybody got that," Murray said. "He's just a fan of his son, proud of me just like any other dad."

What Murray said was important; how he said it was even more important.

There were dozens of reporters at his press conference. Judging by the chit-chat before his arrival, many were far more skeptical of Murray than I was. But he answered questions with confidence and good humor. It was a far cry from his awkward navel-gazing performance during Super Bowl week.

There are still some reasons to be skeptical of Murray.

He won't run or throw this week. His 207-pound weight doesn't sound like it's performance academy-approved muscle. "Getting older, not being in school and having actual time to eat and do other things has helped me a lot," he said.

And one 20-minute press conference doesn't change the fact that he's one of the most unusual quarterback prospects in NFL history.

But again: Skepticism is healthy, as long as it's open-minded. And it's hard to question Murray's passion for football after what he did at Oklahoma last year or what he said Friday.

"I'm always the smallest guy on the field, but I've said it multiple times: I feel like I'm the most impactful player on the field and the best player on the field all the time," Murray said.

"I always had to play at this height. Everything's always tried to make it out to be something, but I just go out and play the game that I love."

And of course, we don't have to guess about how tall Murray is, how much he weighs or how big his hands are anymore.

"We can put all that to rest now," Murray said. "That's fun."