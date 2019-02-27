MLB's $20M Players Who Will Be Useless in 2019

1 of 7

We're not willing to dismiss the following players because of their pedigree and past production, plus the possibility that an unexpected renaissance will make them more than worthless. Still...ouch.

Miguel Cabrera, 1B, Detroit Tigers

2019 salary: $30 million

Miguel Cabrera is a future Hall of Famer entering his age-36 season. He was limited by injury to 38 games in 2018 and will earn $30 million or more every season until at least 2023.

We're not quite willing to bet against a final offensive surge, but the optics and financial realities aren't great, to say the least.

Yu Darvish, RHP, Chicago Cubs

2019 salary: $20 million

Last winter, Yu Darvish signed a six-year, $126 million contract with the Chicago Cubs and posted a 4.95 ERA in 40 innings before succumbing to elbow and triceps injuries.

That said, the four-time All-Star is reportedly feeling good this spring. A rebound can't be discounted.

Josh Donaldson, 3B, Atlanta Braves

2019 Salary: $23 million

The up-and-coming Atlanta Braves bet big on Josh Donaldson when they handed him a one-year, $23 million show-me contract.

The 2015 American League MVP is coming off a pair of injury-marred, down seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays and is 33 years old. There's hope...but not a ton.

Shin-Soo Choo, DH/OF, Texas Rangers

2019 salary: $21 million

Shin-Soo Choo enjoyed a modest comeback with the Texas Rangers in 2018, as he posted an .810 OPS in 146 games.

He's also 36 years old with limited utility beyond a designated hitter and will be a drain on the retooling/rebuilding Texas Rangers' budget.

Felix Hernandez, RHP, Seattle Mariners

2019 salary: $27.9 million

A 5.55 ERA in 155.2 innings in 2018 seemed to permanently rename Felix Hernandez the artist formerly known as King.

He'll turn 33 in April and is far removed from the glory days that won him an AL Cy Young Award in 2010. But...we're waiting one more season before we officially stick a fork in the Pacific Northwest's royal highness.

Albert Pujols, 1B, Los Angeles Angels

2019 salary: $28 million

Like Miguel Cabrera, Pujols should have a bust in Cooperstown when the time comes. Also like Cabrera, he's on a steep downslide.

The .245/..289/.411 slash line he posted in 2018 shouldn't get better in his age-39 season. On the other hand, he's Albert Pujols.